Logan Ryan slipped in a backhanded compliment when congratulating Jason McCourty for joining the Patriots

Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan thinks Jason McCourty will fit right into New England’s secondary, but his reasoning has nothing to do with the 30-year-old’s defensive style.

After the Browns announced they had traded McCourty to the Patriots, Ryan first gave McCourty a shoutout for finally teaming up with his twin brother, Devin, before pointing out a distinct feature the two share with another Patriots defensive back.

“Add in Duron Harmon and you got the baldest DB core to ever do it lol!!! Congrats Jmac! Great Fit!!” Ryan wrote.

Shoutout to @McCourtyTwins (Jmac) teaming up w his brother 🙌🏾🙌🏾 add in @dharm32 and you got the baldest Db core to ever do it lol!!! Congrats Jmac! Great Fit!! — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 15, 2018

Ryan played four seasons in New England with Devin and Harmon before signing with the Titans in 2017.

Other Patriots, past and present, got a kick out of Ryan’s dig. Fellow defensive back Patrick Chung, special teamer Nate Ebner, and retired linebacker Rob Ninkovich all expressed their amusement on Twitter.

Lmao straight up https://t.co/HwHokOJj4o — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) March 15, 2018