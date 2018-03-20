Morning sports update: Lawrence Guy runs an anime club in the Patriots locker room

Ricky Jean Francois, Lawrence Guy
New England Patriots defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois, left, takes part in drills before practicing with defensive end Lawrence Guy. –The Associated Press
By
9:22 AM

Ryan Donato scored a goal and added two assists in his NHL debut as the Bruins fell to the Blue Jackets, 5-4, in overtime.

Lawrence Guy runs an anime club in the Patriots locker room: On The Fandom Files podcast, Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels detailed his love for all things anime. Daniels told host Jordan Zakarin that he’s a huge fan of the Japanese animation and even went to Comic-Con cosplaying as Raikage, a character from the Naruto series. He’s not the only anime fan in the NFL ranks.

“The Patriots have an anime club and it’s headed by one of my former teammates, Lawrence Guy, who’s a huge anime fan,” Daniels said.

Advertisement

The Packers’ Pro Bowl lineman said players from across the league connect via direct messages or texts to discuss their fandom. He thinks the football stars see themselves in the stories.

“A lot of battles, a lot of aggression. It’s very relatable,” Daniels said. “There’s a hero who has overcome some adversity, gone through a lot of rough pain, and put his body through the unthinkable so that he can save the world or do his task. His or her challenge is saving the world, our challenge is winning the game.”

David Ortiz defended the city of Boston from its racist reputation: On the Glass Half Empty podcast with Ryan Glasspiegel, the former Sox slugger said it isn’t fair to blame Boston for the actions of a ‘couple of knuckleheads.’

“I never lived in any racial situations in Boston. Boston was a city that loved me, [and] I loved Boston,” Ortiz said. “I don’t think it’s fair to blame the whole city of Boston when a couple of knuckleheads go out there and do something stupid.”

“That’s not fair. There’s a lot of good people in Boston. I think that racial barrier is something that’s far behind. I’m not saying that situations are not gonna be out there in cases where people feel that way. But Boston has been way over the racial statement. Me personally, I live in Boston, I lived in a neighborhood where the only black folk was me. Everybody was great to me. Everybody was wonderful to me. I think people need to start seeing and looking at Boston differently than what people say that it was back in the day.” (WEEI)

Advertisement

MLB hopes for Yankees-Red Sox in London in 2019: Major League Baseball is working to finalize a two-game series between the division rivals at London’s Olympic Stadium in June, 2019. The stadium was built for a 400-meter track so it can accommodate a baseball diamond. The series would be the league’s first in Europe. (Boston.com)

LeBron James reportedly gained seven pounds during a game: ESPN’s Brian Windhorst looked at the Cleveland star’s ability to recover from injury, compiling a list of stories the Cavaliers tell about their teammate that included this gem.

“And the topper: the time James gained seven pounds during an Eastern Conference finals game. Some Miami Heat teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement. James himself just shrugs and calls it ‘weird as hell.’ The truly wild part is that it was from 271 pounds to 278 pounds, though James is much lighter these days.” (ESPN)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Patriots Red Sox Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brad Marchand was quite upset over a non-call in OT.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets March 20, 2018 | 6:06 AM
Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato, left, is congratulated by Danton Heinen (43) after his first goal in his first NHL game.
Bruins
Ryan Donato shines in his NHL debut March 20, 2018 | 5:59 AM
Bruins
Atkinson lifts Blue Jackets past Bruins, 5-4 in OT March 19, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Ryan Donato
Bruins
New Bruin Ryan Donato scores a goal, adds two assists, in NHL debut March 19, 2018 | 9:05 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart gave a post-surgery update on his thumb injury March 19, 2018 | 8:06 PM
Red Sox
MLB hopes for Red Sox-Yankees series in London in 2019 March 19, 2018 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Celtics need tenacity, not timidity, from Jayson Tatum March 19, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Boston, MA -- 12/25/2017 - Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward came out to greet the crowd before the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Celtics
Danny Ainge clarified his comments about Gordon Hayward's 'setback' March 19, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel: Daughter's heart surgery the 'toughest thing we’ve ever been through' March 19, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Adrian Clayborn
Patriots
The Patriots added four players over the weekend. Here’s a closer look March 19, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton: 'I just want to add to the team success' March 19, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Ricky Davis Boston Celtics
Local
What's the most obscure Boston sports jersey you own? March 19, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues March 19, 2018 | 11:51 AM
John Hannah
Patriots
A look at 9 of the greatest New England Patriots of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Ted Williams
Red Sox
A look at 14 of the greatest Boston Red Sox of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Babe Ruth
Sports Q
Which eliminated Boston sports legend should have survived the first round of #GOATMadness? March 19, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas didn't rule out a return to Boston March 19, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Boston, MA: 3/19/2018: Before the game, Winter Olympians with New England roots were honored and took part in a ceremonial puck drop. The Boston Bruins hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Bruins
A crew of New England Olympians was honored before the Bruins game March 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Bradley Chubb
Patriots
Bill Belichick gave Bradley Chubb pointers at N.C. State’s pro day March 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Jason Burke is running 'Double Boston' to extend his streak March 18, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Jaymi Cohen.
Boston Marathon
Here's why Jaymi Cohen, a marathon bombing survivor, is running Boston March 18, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Harvard forward Ryan Donato (16) looks to pass against Boston University during the second period of the first round of the Beanpot hockey tournament in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins sign US Olympic star Ryan Donato to entry-level deal March 18, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against Pelicans forward Darius Miller and forward Cheick Diallo (13) in the first half. The Pelicans won 108-89.
Celtics
Celtics struggle against Pelicans as Davis drops 34 March 18, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Cincinnati forward Kyle Washington (24) drives to the basket over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10), during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville.
NCAA Tournament
Comeback for the ages: Nevada edges Cincinnati 75-73 March 18, 2018 | 8:34 PM
Cordarelle Patterson (left) is coming to the Patriots.
Patriots
Raiders reportedly trade returner Patterson to Patriots March 18, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Heat shooting guard Ray Allen (34) holds the ball as Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo (9) defends in the second half at American Airlines Arena.
Celtics
‘He just wants attention’: Rajon Rondo responds to Ray Allen book excerpts March 18, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Red Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel delivers during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel is on his way to Fort Myers to rejoin the Red Sox March 18, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady went on an NPR quiz show and things got 'saucy' March 18, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Boston Celtics players Tom Heinsohn, Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman and Frank Ramsey in 1960.
Celtics
12 of the greatest Celtics players of all time March 18, 2018 | 2:53 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: The UMBC Retrievers bench reacts to their 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
College Sports
The human behind the UMBC Twitter account takes a victory lap too March 18, 2018 | 11:50 AM