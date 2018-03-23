Morning sports update: Patriots re-sign offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle

The Celtics and Bruins were off last night but both return to action Friday. The Bruins are in Dallas for a matchup against the Stars at 8:30 p.m., while the Celtics take on the Trail Blazers in Portland at 10 p.m.

Patriots re-sign offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle

The Patriots agreed to terms with Waddle on Thursday, keeping a potential replacement for Nate Solder at left tackle in New England. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team reached an agreement with the offensive tackle on a one-year deal.

Waddle replaced Marcus Cannon after the right tackle suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers, started four games, then suffered an injury of his own in the divisional round that sidelined him for the AFC Championship and relegated him to special teams for the Super Bowl. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle was the Patriots’ second signing of the day after the team re-signed Marquis Flowers to a one-year deal.

Jaylen Brown’s mother does not want to see him dunking anymore: Brown spoke to reporters Thursday in his first meeting with the media since he suffered a concussion against the Timberwolves on March 9. Brown leaped for a dunk but his hands slipped off the rim and he crashed to the floor. He was able to walk off the court under his own power and is reportedly close to completing the NBA’s concussion protocol.

“I remember waking up and there’s a bunch of people,” Brown said, per the Boston Herald. “I remember slipping off the rim and then there were a bunch of people standing around me. I was like, what the hell is going on.”

The 21-year-old participated in part of Thursday’s practice, but didn’t dunk. He said his mother wants it to stay that way.

“Yeah, my mom definitely said no more dunking,” he said. “That’s what she told me.” ( NBC Sports Boston