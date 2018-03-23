Morning sports update: Patriots re-sign offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle

LaAdrian Waddle
LaAdrian Waddle will re-sign with the Patriots. –The Boston Globe
By
9:03 AM

The Celtics and Bruins were off last night but both return to action Friday. The Bruins are in Dallas for a matchup against the Stars at 8:30 p.m., while the Celtics take on the Trail Blazers in Portland at 10 p.m.

Patriots re-sign offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle

The Patriots agreed to terms with Waddle on Thursday, keeping a potential replacement for Nate Solder at left tackle in New England. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team reached an agreement with the offensive tackle on a one-year deal.

Waddle replaced Marcus Cannon after the right tackle suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers, started four games, then suffered an injury of his own in the divisional round that sidelined him for the AFC Championship and relegated him to special teams for the Super Bowl. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle was the Patriots’ second signing of the day after the team re-signed Marquis Flowers to a one-year deal.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown’s mother does not want to see him dunking anymore: Brown spoke to reporters Thursday in his first meeting with the media since he suffered a concussion against the Timberwolves on March 9. Brown leaped for a dunk but his hands slipped off the rim and he crashed to the floor. He was able to walk off the court under his own power and is reportedly close to completing the NBA’s concussion protocol.

“I remember waking up and there’s a bunch of people,” Brown said, per the Boston Herald. “I remember slipping off the rim and then there were a bunch of people standing around me. I was like, what the hell is going on.”

The 21-year-old participated in part of Thursday’s practice, but didn’t dunk. He said his mother wants it to stay that way.

Anthony Davis on Rajon Rondo’s performance against the Lakers: ‘He played out of his mind’: The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday behind 33 points from Davis and a 24-point, 10-assist performance from Rondo. The former Celtics star might have had some extra motivation playing against Isaiah Thomas, with whom he was ejected earlier this season.

“I think he had an extra little momentum tonight, for whatever reason, but he played out of his mind,” Davis said. (Boston.com)

Your guide to the NCAA East Regional at TD Garden: The Celtics’ parquet has been replaced by a March Madness court for this weekend’s NCAA tournament action. On Friday, Villanova takes on West Virginia, followed by Purdue against Texas Tech. The winners will face off Sunday for a place in the Final Four in San Antonio. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Patriots Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Mike Gorman
Celtics
5 things we learned from Mike Gorman's discussion with Chris Broussard March 23, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Tom Brady Matthew Slater Patriots
Patriots
4 superlatives from the Patriots' offseason so far March 23, 2018 | 8:17 AM
College Sports
The NCAA Tournament is coming to Boston. Here's a guide for the games. March 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM
New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (9) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NBA
Anthony Davis on Rajon Rondo's performance against the Lakers: 'He played out of his mind' March 23, 2018 | 12:39 AM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz says he doesn't think 'anyone else in the division' can compete with the Yankees March 22, 2018 | 4:14 PM
Detroit outfielder Torii Hunter flips into the Fenway Park bullpen leaping in vain for David Ortiz's grand slam home run as Boston Police officer Steve Horgan celebrates.
Sports News
#GOATMadness throwback: The 2013 heroics of Tom Brady and David Ortiz March 22, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Boston MA 12/15/17 Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving wearing his new shoe which will hit the stores tomorrow against the Utah Jazz during first quarter action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Celtics
What do the scribbles on Kyrie Irving's shoes mean? March 22, 2018 | 3:36 PM
John Farrell Red Sox
Red Sox
John Farrell has another new gig March 22, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Bruce Brown Jr. Miami
College Sports
Dorchester’s Bruce Brown declares for NBA draft March 22, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick smiled, and other moments from the Patriots' pro day tour March 22, 2018 | 12:36 PM
Jason Pierre-Paul
NFL
Giants trade Jason Pierre-Paul to Bucs for draft picks March 22, 2018 | 12:05 PM
From left: Jim Pallotta, Walter McCarty, and Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Celtics assistant Walter McCarty moving on to college coaching job March 22, 2018 | 11:36 AM
FILE - In this March 2, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is congratulated after scoring on a single by Didi Gregorius during the fifth inning of a the team's baseball spring training game against the Atlanta Braves in Tampa, Fla. After last season the Yankees added the mightiest slugger in the major leagues, Stanton. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
MLB
4 questions about the Yankees ahead of the 2018 season March 22, 2018 | 11:26 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
4 questions the Red Sox face ahead of the 2018 season March 22, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Patrick Chung
Patriots
Patriots sign Patrick Chung to two-year extension March 22, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Marquis Flowers
Patriots
Patriots reportedly re-sign linebacker Marquis Flowers March 22, 2018 | 10:27 AM
St. Louis' Dmitrij Jaskin is checked by Boston's Brandon Carlo during the second period.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins playoff-clinching night in St. Louis March 22, 2018 | 10:13 AM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
Here’s the story of this Canadian Patriots fan, Brandin Cooks, and a camera March 22, 2018 | 9:13 AM
Dan Hurley
College Sports
UConn reportedly hires URI's Dan Hurley as next head coach March 22, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Here's an early look at the reheated Red Sox-Yankees rivalry March 22, 2018 | 8:32 AM
Clayton Custer, Jordan Bowden, Jordan Bone
College Sports
Will the Sweet 16 produce more upsets? March 22, 2018 | 2:47 AM
Alex Pietrangelo, Brad Marchand
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 2-1 in OT March 21, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Harold Landry
Patriots
BC defensive end says it would be a pleasure to play for the Pats March 21, 2018 | 7:02 PM
Adrian Clayborn
Patriots
New Patriots tackle Adrian Clayborn talks about overcoming adversity March 21, 2018 | 5:34 PM
Desiree Linden
Boston Marathon
This elite Boston marathon runner has advice for pushing through the grind March 21, 2018 | 3:08 PM
NBA
Dwyane Wade had quite the comeback for Bill Simmons March 21, 2018 | 2:52 PM
TD Garden March Madness court
College Sports
March Madness court installed at TD Garden ahead of Friday's Sweet 16 March 21, 2018 | 2:37 PM
Kyle Korver, Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Cavs' Kyle Korver leaves team following brother's death March 21, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Will Alex Cora make the difference for Red Sox in 2018? March 21, 2018 | 11:37 AM
Kevin Garnett
Celtics
Kevin Garnett called the game-winner from the 'Morris twin' March 21, 2018 | 10:04 AM