Josh McDaniels spoke out about his controversial choice to stay in New England

Josh McDaniels has kept a relatively low profile since his sudden decision to abandon the Indianapolis Colts in February.

The Patriots offensive coordinator — who initially planned on leaving New England at the end of the postseason — was not present at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine and has not yet been spotted on the college pro day circuit.

But the 41-year-old’s name recently came up at the annual league meetings, as the NFL is considering changing a rule to address the series of events that went down between McDaniels and the Colts after the Super Bowl. McDaniels had verbally agreed to replace Chuck Pagano as Indianapolis’ head coach — a deal the organization had unofficially announced — but he eventually backed out of the arrangement to stick with the Patriots.

McDaniels told the Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride it was never his intention to “put anybody in an awkward position or do any harm to anybody or do anything to hurt anybody’s career.” After he gained a more holistic understanding of his role in New England and learned how head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft felt about the situation, however, it was hard for him to turn down the opportunity.

“I wasn’t 100 percent sure what the future was,” McDaniels told McBride. “I just hadn’t had any clarity on that. So, where did I fit in? Were there any plans? I just didn’t have much clarity on what my role was here moving forward.’’