Could the Patriots sign Johnny Manziel?

The Patriots met with quarterback Johnny Manziel before and after his workout at Texas A&M’s pro day Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian.

The former Aggie was back in College Station as part of his comeback tour, with hopes of proving to NFL scouts he’s worth signing. Manziel participated in a variety of football drills, throwing passes to wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long, long time, from a mental standpoint and from a physical standpoint,” he told reporters after his showing. “I felt like the ball came out really well today.”

The 25-year-old was also at the University of San Diego’s pro day, where 13 NFL teams — including the Patriots — were on hand to watch. As NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer noted, no team explicitly sent scouts to check out Manziel. Those present were there to evaluate prospects from the University of San Diego. The players needed a quarterback, however, so Manziel capitalized on the opportunity.

Just b/c this seems to need clarification: No one sent scouts to San Diego to watch Johnny Manziel yesterday. The dozen or so scouts were there for Univ. of San Diego Pro Day. Manziel was basically a camp arm. Was a good, creative way to get in front of NFL teams. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 24, 2018

Manziel’s last professional snap came in December 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. The 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft — who recently opened ups about his bipolar diagnosis — has expressed strong interest in returning the field after struggling with off-the-field matters the past couple of years.

“My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege,” he said in an earlier statement.

In addition to meeting with him Tuesday, the Patriots have previously shown interest in Manziel. As the Boston Herald‘s Jeff Howe noted, his first pre-draft visit was with New England.