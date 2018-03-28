Could the Patriots sign Johnny Manziel?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.
It's been over two years since Johnny Manziel played his last NFL game. –AP
By
March 28, 2018

The Patriots met with quarterback Johnny Manziel before and after his workout at Texas A&M’s pro day Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian.

The former Aggie was back in College Station as part of his comeback tour, with hopes of proving to NFL scouts he’s worth signing. Manziel participated in a variety of football drills, throwing passes to wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long, long time, from a mental standpoint and from a physical standpoint,” he told reporters after his showing. “I felt like the ball came out really well today.”

Advertisement

The 25-year-old was also at the University of San Diego’s pro day, where 13 NFL teams — including the Patriots — were on hand to watch. As NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer noted, no team explicitly sent scouts to check out Manziel. Those present were there to evaluate prospects from the University of San Diego. The players needed a quarterback, however, so Manziel capitalized on the opportunity.

Manziel’s last professional snap came in December 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. The 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft — who recently opened ups about his bipolar diagnosis — has expressed strong interest in returning the field after struggling with off-the-field matters the past couple of years.

“My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege,” he said in an earlier statement.

In addition to meeting with him Tuesday, the Patriots have previously shown interest in Manziel. As the Boston Herald‘s Jeff Howe noted, his first pre-draft visit was with New England.

“They’ve got a history with him,” Howe tweeted.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Manziel also met with “a bunch of other teams” after his workout with the Aggies Tuesday. Rapoport also reiterated Breer’s point that scouts are not there specifically for him.

Maziel’s next step in his comeback tour is the development Spring League, which takes place March 28 to April 15 in Austin.

“The hope is some teams will show up for practice, some scouts with show up for the games and possibly maybe give him the opportunity to get back in the NFL,” Rapoport said. “It’s not going to take much. He doesn’t want any guaranteed money. He doesn’t even need a spot on the roster, maybe a practice squad spot.”

TOPICS: Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jonas Valanciunas, Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes on hitting his second, third career three-pointers: 'It's still a work in progress' April 1, 2018 | 9:32 AM
NBA
Patrick McCaw leaves Warriors-Kings game on stretcher after scary fall April 1, 2018 | 1:57 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the fourth quarter Saturday.
Celtics
Marcus Morris scores 25 as Celtics defeat Raptors 110-99 March 31, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts reacts as he runs around the bases after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Hot-hitting Bogaerts homers, Red Sox beat Rays 3-2 March 31, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament.
NCAA Tournament
March Madness: Michigan ends Loyola's run, 69-57, in Final Four March 31, 2018 | 8:25 PM
Tom Brady Michigan
Patriots
Tom Brady was 'ready to go' for Michigan's Final Four game March 31, 2018 | 6:29 PM
Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (right) defends against the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov.
Bruins
Bruins beat Panthers 5-1, regain first place in East March 31, 2018 | 4:01 PM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
NBA
Ray Allen, Steve Nash headline 13-member Basketball Hall of Fame class March 31, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
Here's what elite Boston Marathon runners listen to March 31, 2018 | 10:59 AM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bobby Orr deserved better in #GOATMadness March 31, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma UConn
NCAA Tournament
'There’s nothing you can say after experiencing this two years in a row' March 31, 2018 | 7:30 AM
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates as Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield (5) walks away as time expires in overtime in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Notre Dame won 91-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame beats UConn on last-second shot in overtime March 31, 2018 | 1:06 AM
Gerald Green Houston Rockets
NBA
Gerald Green hits buzzer beater to complete Rockets' 21-point comeback March 31, 2018 | 12:02 AM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash and Brandon Carlo leave game with injuries March 31, 2018 | 12:00 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price shines in his return to the Red Sox rotation March 30, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins
Chad Finn: It sure feels like Stanley Cup fever is spreading in Boston March 30, 2018 | 4:22 PM
In this Monday March 26, 2018 photo, former Super Bowl MVP and Shadle Park High graduate Mark Rypien poses with his wife Danielle, in Spokane, Wash. With the help of his wife Rypien is dealing with a traumatic brain injury caused by the many concussions he received during his football career. (Colin Mulvany /The Spokesman-Review via AP)
NFL
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien says he has attempted suicide March 30, 2018 | 4:14 PM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
Malcolm Butler opens up about the end of his Patriots career March 30, 2018 | 2:50 PM
Christian Vazquez
MLB
MLB starts with most players from Puerto Rico since 2011 March 30, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue expected to attend game but not sit on bench March 30, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Jim O'Connell is running Boston in memory of his dad March 30, 2018 | 1:09 PM
Boston Marathon
Darien Grover's son was born with a very rare liver disease. She's running Boston for him. March 30, 2018 | 12:14 PM
David Ross
Red Sox
David Ross on following Alex Cora and Aaron Boone from the broadcast booth to the dugout March 30, 2018 | 11:33 AM
David Price
Red Sox
David Price says he was 'mad at the world' in 2017 March 30, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask goes after the Lightning's Cory Conacher in the second period.
Bruins
Watch: Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak fought the Lightning March 30, 2018 | 8:27 AM
Tom Ben Brady son Gisele
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady and Gisele's son videobomb her guitar performance March 30, 2018 | 8:10 AM
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak celebrate as the Bruins jump to first place in the East.
Bruins
5 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Lightning March 30, 2018 | 7:40 AM
Marcus Camby, Lou Roe, and John Calipari watching the final minutes of a Sweet Sixteen win over Tulsa in the 1995 NCAA Tournament.
College Sports
5 championship coaches who started in New England college basketball March 30, 2018 | 5:00 AM
NHL
A 36-year-old accountant stopped every shot he faced in NHL debut March 30, 2018 | 1:13 AM
Horse Racing
This Gronkowski is going to the Kentucky Derby March 30, 2018 | 12:00 AM