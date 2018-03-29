Morning sports update: What the Eagles want Carson Wentz to learn from Tom Brady

Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws before Super Bowl 52. –The Associated Press
By
8:56 AM

Jaylen Brown’s three-pointer with 0.3 seconds left lifted the Celtics over the Jazz 97-94. Chris Sale and the Red Sox open their 2018 campaign on Thursday against the Rays.

What the Eagles want Carson Wentz to learn from Tom Brady

The Philadelphia Eagles believe they have one of the best quarterbacks in football, and it’s not even the one who just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as the MVP of Super Bowl LII. Carson Wentz was on pace for an MVP award of his own before tearing the ACL in his left knee in December.

At the NFL owners meetings this week, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie described Wentz as “a dynamic leader, tremendously talented, great personality, wants to win so bad. Just everything you’d want.”

The quarterback has set opening day as his targeted return date, and head coach Doug Pederson said he’s encouraged by how Wentz’s rehab is progressing, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. When Wentz does return from the injury, Pederson wants his play-caller to take a page out of Tom Brady’s handbook. Brady suffered an ACL tear in the 2008 season opener, but returned to the field to pick up two Super Bowls and two MVP awards.

“Yeah, I’m gonna sit down and talk to him,” Pederson said. “Longevity’s everything in this business. Learn from the best. Learn from Tom Brady, who got hurt early in his career. And learn from guys that have done that and yet still went on to have great careers and long careers.”

The Philadelphia head coach said Wentz might have to learn to adjust his playing style so that he relies less on the explosive mobility that made him both an MVP-candidate and a target in the open field. (ESPN)

Will the Red Sox be more likable in 2018?: Chad Finn looks at the lack of buzz surrounding Opening Day in the context of a sometimes-frustrating 2017 season, a plethora of options with two other Boston clubs headed into the postseason, and the site of the game itself. (Boston.com)

Here’s what Walter McCarty learned about coaching from Brad Stevens and Rick Pitino: McCarty, the new head coach at the University of Evansville, has years of experience as an assistant to Stevens and Pitino to draw on as he tries to re-build the Purple Aces’ program. McCarty explained why Stevens has thrived in Boston and why Pitino did not find the same success with the Celtics. (Boston.com)

6 Red Sox series to keep an eye on in 2018: Winter’s over, spring training, too, and Thursday marks day one of a six-month stretch packed with baseball. Here are a few especially compelling series to mark on the calendar, if you don’t plan on watching all 162 games on the Red Sox regular season schedule. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

