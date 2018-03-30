Watch Benjamin Brady videobomb Gisele’s guitar performance

For Tom Brady, finding something more picturesque than a private acoustic guitar concert on the water — and at sunset — is easy.

Just add your dancing eight-year-old son.

Brady posted a video of his wife, Gisele Bündchen, serenading him with a song in a tropical location Thursday. As Bündchen strummed the guitar, however, her and Brady’s son, Benjamin, stole the show with his moves in the background.

The Patriots quarterback captioned the post, “I love my singer and I love this boy!” with a heart emoji and the hashtag, “#makingdadsday.”