Tom Brady was ‘ready to go’ for Michigan’s Final Four game
Despite being nearly two decades removed, Tom Brady let everyone know he remains a Michigan man Saturday.
The Patriots quarterback took to Instagram before his alma mater’s Final Four tilt with Loyola to reiterate who he’d be rooting for. Brady superimposed his head — excited face and all — on the body of a Michigan basketball player.
He captioned the post: “Ready to go tonight! Let’s go Blue!!!’’
.@JohnBeilein chatting with Tom Brady on FaceTime right now, via Jim Gray!
Love the support, TB! #GoBlue | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/imZx6LBC2W
— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.