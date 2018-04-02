Morning sports update: Rob Gronkowski reportedly ‘pretty certain’ he’ll return to Patriots

Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski talks with head coach Bill Belichick. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
By
9:07 AM

Patrice Bergeron scored an equalizer with 3.8 seconds left in regulation, but the Bruins fell to the Flyers 4-3 in overtime.

Rob Gronkowski reportedly ‘pretty certain’ he’ll return to Patriots

Rob Gronkowksi is still weighing whether to return to football or retire at 28 years old, but the Patriots tight end is reportedly “pretty certain” he’ll be back in Patriots colors next season as long as Tom Brady does the same. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, sources close to Gronkowski say he has yet to make a final decision in considerations spurred by the toll his mind and body have taken in New England.

Advertisement

“Gronkowski is truly considering retirement and was even in the regular season because of the physical and mental anguish that he was feeling as a result of the 2017 season,” Darlington said. “But Tom Brady is the strong force in his mind right now. If Tom is committed, then Gronkowski feels that he is committed.”

The relationship between quarterback and tight end is a good deal more secure than the one between tight end and head coach. Gronkowski’s recent Instagram imploring Danny Amendola to “Be FREE, Be HAPPY” with the Miami Dolphins reportedly frustrated Bill Belichick as he questions whether the five-time Pro Bowler is still “all-in” as a Patriot.

There are lingering frustrations for Gronkowski as well, from both the physical pain that led him to talk about retirement late in the regular season and the mental fatigue of working in the Patriots culture. Darlington wrote that while the discord should not be discounted, it should not be viewed as irreconcilable. (ESPN)

Vegas Golden Knights retired No. 58 for shooting victims, clinched the division title: In front of 18,458 people, the largest crowd of its inaugural season, the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 to win the Pacific Division championship. In a pregame ceremony, the team raised a banner with 58 stars and the names of the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting. (USA Today)

Advertisement

What to watch for in the NCAA title game: Villanova and Michigan meet with a national title on the line Monday night in San Antonio. The Wildcats are chasing their second title in three years, while Michigan’s Moe Wagner hopes to lead the Wolverines to their first title since 1989. (Boston.com)

Snow could ruin the Yankees’ home opener: The forecast called for one to three inches of snow ahead of New York’s home opener against the Tampa Bay on Monday. Jordan Montgomery, slated to start for the Yankees, said he’d pitched in worse conditions.

“I’ve thrown in hail before,” said Montgomery. “I think I’d rather snow.” (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady Bill Belichick Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Final Four Michigan Villanova Basketball
College Sports
What to watch for in the NCAA title game April 2, 2018 | 2:14 AM
Yankees snow
MLB
The Yankees' home opener has been postponed due to snow April 2, 2018 | 2:13 AM
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale celebrates her buzzer-beating shot in the national championship game.
NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame wins national title on last-second shot April 1, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Hector Velazquez pitches to the Rays during the first inning Sunday.
Red Sox
Hector Velazquez, Red Sox take 3 of 4 from the Rays with 2-1 win April 1, 2018 | 4:49 PM
Andrew MacDonald of the Flyers and Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins go after the puck in the third period at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.
Bruins
Bruins rally against Flyers but fall in overtime April 1, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Jonas Valanciunas, Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes on hitting his second, third career three-pointers: 'It's still a work in progress' April 1, 2018 | 9:32 AM
NBA
Patrick McCaw leaves Warriors-Kings game on stretcher after scary fall April 1, 2018 | 1:57 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the fourth quarter Saturday.
Celtics
Marcus Morris scores 25 as Celtics defeat Raptors 110-99 March 31, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts reacts as he runs around the bases after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Hot-hitting Bogaerts homers, Red Sox beat Rays 3-2 March 31, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament.
NCAA Tournament
March Madness: Michigan ends Loyola's run, 69-57, in Final Four March 31, 2018 | 8:25 PM
Tom Brady Michigan
Patriots
Tom Brady was 'ready to go' for Michigan's Final Four game March 31, 2018 | 6:29 PM
Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (right) defends against the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov.
Bruins
Bruins beat Panthers 5-1, regain first place in East March 31, 2018 | 4:01 PM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
NBA
Ray Allen, Steve Nash headline 13-member Basketball Hall of Fame class March 31, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
Here's what elite Boston Marathon runners listen to March 31, 2018 | 10:59 AM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bobby Orr deserved better in #GOATMadness March 31, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma UConn
NCAA Tournament
'There’s nothing you can say after experiencing this two years in a row' March 31, 2018 | 7:30 AM
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates as Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield (5) walks away as time expires in overtime in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Notre Dame won 91-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame beats UConn on last-second shot in overtime March 31, 2018 | 1:06 AM
Gerald Green Houston Rockets
NBA
Gerald Green hits buzzer beater to complete Rockets' 21-point comeback March 31, 2018 | 12:02 AM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash and Brandon Carlo leave game with injuries March 31, 2018 | 12:00 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price shines in his return to the Red Sox rotation March 30, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins
Chad Finn: It sure feels like Stanley Cup fever is spreading in Boston March 30, 2018 | 4:22 PM
In this Monday March 26, 2018 photo, former Super Bowl MVP and Shadle Park High graduate Mark Rypien poses with his wife Danielle, in Spokane, Wash. With the help of his wife Rypien is dealing with a traumatic brain injury caused by the many concussions he received during his football career. (Colin Mulvany /The Spokesman-Review via AP)
NFL
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien says he has attempted suicide March 30, 2018 | 4:14 PM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
Malcolm Butler opens up about the end of his Patriots career March 30, 2018 | 2:50 PM
Christian Vazquez
MLB
MLB starts with most players from Puerto Rico since 2011 March 30, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue expected to attend game but not sit on bench March 30, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Jim O'Connell is running Boston in memory of his dad March 30, 2018 | 1:09 PM
Boston Marathon
Darien Grover's son was born with a very rare liver disease. She's running Boston for him. March 30, 2018 | 12:14 PM
David Ross
Red Sox
David Ross on following Alex Cora and Aaron Boone from the broadcast booth to the dugout March 30, 2018 | 11:33 AM
David Price
Red Sox
David Price says he was 'mad at the world' in 2017 March 30, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask goes after the Lightning's Cory Conacher in the second period.
Bruins
Watch: Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak fought the Lightning March 30, 2018 | 8:27 AM