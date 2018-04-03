The Patriots are reportedly trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams

Brandin Cooks is apparently one-and-done in New England.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday evening that the Patriots are trading Cooks and a fourth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for this year’s 23rd overall, first-round pick, as well as a sixth-round pick. The Boston Globe confirmed the details of the trade Tuesday.

Patriots are trading WR Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to LA Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018

The 24-year-old wide receiver had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year in New England, after the Patriots traded for him last offseason.

According to Schefter, the move suggests the Patriots will not be trading away Rob Gronkowski, despite recent reports that several teams were planning to make offers for the 28-year-old star tight end.

Advertisement

The trade also adds to the Patriots’ collection of early picks in this year’s draft. With two picks in both the first and second rounds, the team is now in “prime position” to move up and select a quarterback in the April 26-28 draft, Schefter tweeted.

New England is now armed with double 1’s, double 2’s, and in prime position to move up in draft and select a QB if it so chooses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018

New England traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers last October, and Tom Brady turns 41 years old in August, so finding a longterm replacement at the position has been perceived as an increasingly “urgent” need.

Cooks is the second prominent wide receiver the Patriots have parted with this offseason after Danny Amendola signed with the Miami Dolphins last month. New England’s remaining wide receivers include Julian Edelman, who is recovering from an ACL injury; Chris Hogan; Phillip Dorsett; Malcolm Mitchell; Kenny Britt; and Cordarrelle Patterson, who the team recently acquired in a trade.

According to Schefter, the Patriots and Rams had been discussing a trade involving Cooks for more than a month. Los Angeles had recently been rumored to be interested in trading for Odell Beckham Jr., but the team reportedly liked the trade for Cooks better.

Rams acquiring Brandin Cooks means LA is out on Odell Beckham Jr., and the Giants will need another trade partner to make a deal for the mercurial WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018

Patriots and Rams have discussed a potential Brandin Cooks trade for over a month, before Rams and Giants discussed a potential Odell Beckham Jr. trade. Rams liked this situation better. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018

The move also adds to the Rams’ flurry of star-studded offseason acquisitions. Within the last month, the team restocked their defense with cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and defensive end Ndamukong Suh.