The Patriots are reportedly trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams

The move suggests the team won't be parting with Rob Gronkowski.

New England Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks #14 in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
–Gregory Payan / AP
By
6:09 PM

Brandin Cooks is apparently one-and-done in New England.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday evening that the Patriots are trading Cooks and a fourth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for this year’s 23rd overall, first-round pick, as well as a sixth-round pick. The Boston Globe confirmed the details of the trade Tuesday.

The 24-year-old wide receiver had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year in New England, after the Patriots traded for him last offseason.

According to Schefter, the move suggests the Patriots will not be trading away Rob Gronkowski, despite recent reports that several teams were planning to make offers for the 28-year-old star tight end.

Advertisement

The trade also adds to the Patriots’ collection of early picks in this year’s draft. With two picks in both the first and second rounds, the team is now in “prime position” to move up and select a quarterback in the April 26-28 draft, Schefter tweeted.

New England traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers last October, and Tom Brady turns 41 years old in August, so finding a longterm replacement at the position has been perceived as an increasingly “urgent” need.

Cooks is the second prominent wide receiver the Patriots have parted with this offseason after Danny Amendola signed with the Miami Dolphins last month. New England’s remaining wide receivers include Julian Edelman, who is recovering from an ACL injury; Chris Hogan; Phillip Dorsett; Malcolm Mitchell; Kenny Britt; and Cordarrelle Patterson, who the team recently acquired in a trade.

According to Schefter, the Patriots and Rams had been discussing a trade involving Cooks for more than a month. Los Angeles had recently been rumored to be interested in trading for Odell Beckham Jr., but the team reportedly liked the trade for Cooks better.

The move also adds to the Rams’ flurry of star-studded offseason acquisitions. Within the last month, the team restocked their defense with cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and defensive end Ndamukong Suh.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox Sam Kennedy William Evans
Red Sox
Here's what's new at Fenway Park this season April 3, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler on Saturday. In the first three games of the season, two of them losses, he went to the bullpen 18 times, including a call to an infielder.
MLB
Gabe Kapler's Phillies tenure is off to an interesting start April 3, 2018 | 3:28 PM
04/03/2018 Boston Ma - Boston Police Superintendent William Ridge (cq) was at a security press-conference for the 2018 Boston Marathon, along with other law enforcement organizations. The press-conference was held at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Boston Marathon
Officials discuss Boston Marathon security measures April 3, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
'If he no longer fits what a Patriot is supposed to be, maybe it’s their mold that needs repairing' April 3, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
NFL
No sweatpants in public: Inside the rule books for NFL cheerleaders April 3, 2018 | 11:34 AM
Matt Parziale during a practice round ahead of the 2018 Masters.
Golf
Matt Parziale, a full-time Brockton firefighter, will play in the 2018 Masters April 3, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia tells Adam Schefter the Super Bowl losses will 'hurt forever' April 3, 2018 | 8:59 AM
College Sports
Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported April 3, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Italy Milan Turin 2026 Bid
Olympics
7 countries interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics April 3, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Multiple teams reportedly plan to make an offer for Rob Gronkowski April 3, 2018 | 7:34 AM
College Sports
Jay Wright in select company with 2nd NCAA title April 3, 2018 | 2:11 AM
College Sports
Villanova tops Michigan, 79-62, for NCAA title April 3, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez fulfilled his promise to a young fan April 3, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Another solid start for Red Sox as Johnson beats Marlins April 2, 2018 | 10:27 PM
2011 APR 04: Kemba Walker holds up the championship trophy with his Connecticut teammates following the 2011 NCAA Division I Men's Final Four Championship game held in Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. UConn went on to defeat Butler 53-41 to claim the championship title. Ryan McKee/NCAA Photos
NCAA Tournament
'I don’t get chills, but I still get nervous like I haven’t seen the games before' April 2, 2018 | 4:46 PM
Steve Smith
Sports News
Australian cricket has its own Deflategate — and a nation reels April 2, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Aaron Boone
MLB
Aaron Boone's managerial start smoother than dad Bob's April 2, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Hopkinton, MA - 4-17-17 - Workers prepare the starting line. Pre-race scenes before the running of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, MA. on April. 17, 2017. Bill Greene / Globe Staff.
Boston Marathon
Meet the middle-aged financial analyst who has made a name for himself exposing marathon cheats April 2, 2018 | 2:37 PM
Azura Stevens
College Sports
UConn's Azura Stevens skipping final year to enter WNBA April 2, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Marcus Morris Jayson Tatum
Sports Q
Who do you want the Celtics to play in the first round? April 2, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Brandon Carlo
Bruins
Bruins provide no further update on Brandon Carlo April 2, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
9 thoughts on the start to the Red Sox' season April 2, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward is jogging again April 2, 2018 | 11:07 AM
MLB
Yankees' home opener against Rays postponed because of snow April 2, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins
Bruins
Brad Marchand fined for cross-checking Flyers' Andrew MacDonald April 2, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly 'pretty certain' he'll return to Patriots April 2, 2018 | 9:07 AM
Final Four Michigan Villanova Basketball
College Sports
What to watch for in the NCAA title game April 2, 2018 | 2:14 AM
Yankees snow
MLB
The Yankees' home opener has been postponed due to snow April 2, 2018 | 2:13 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James tackles Alabama football over copy-cat show April 2, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale celebrates her buzzer-beating shot in the national championship game.
NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame wins national title on last-second shot April 1, 2018 | 8:30 PM