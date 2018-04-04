What the Brandin Cooks trade means for the Patriots

Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks runs toward the goal line for a touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady. –AP Photo/Steven Senne, File
By
10:56 AM

The Patriots are back at it.

New England has once again pulled off a stunning trade, dealing wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round (136th overall) draft pick to the Rams in exchange for a first-round (23rd overall) and sixth-round (198th overall) pick.

The move may come as a surprise to some — Cooks recorded 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns last season — but there are several positive implications for the Patriots. For starters, the team avoids paying the 24-year-old a $7 million jump in salary, freeing up some additional cap space.

Here’s a look at what else the trade means for New England:

The Patriots have considerable draft capital.

Advertisement

With four selections in the top 64 picks of the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft, the Patriots have immense flexibility in how they would like to address their perceived roster needs. They could stand pat and keep their first- and second-round picks as is — Nos. 23, 31, 43, and 63 overall — or they could package a pair together in a trade to move up the draft board.

As NFL insider Adam Schefter said on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” Wednesday morning, the front office now has “the ammunition to do what they want.”

What exactly Bill Belichick plans to do is left to be determined and could be revealed as late as draft day. Given the Patriots’ history, however, it would come as no surprise if they continue to manipulate the draft order. The last time the team had two first-round picks, Belichick coupled each with a later round pick in two separate deals so that he could trade up and draft Chandler Jones at 21st overall and Dont’a Hightower at 25th overall.

As for which players New England might be after this time around?

Having traded away former backup passer Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers last October, the Patriots are expected to draft a quarterback to succeed Tom Brady following his inevitable — though consistently pushed back — retirement. Other prominent positions the team is rumored to be eyeing include left tackle to replace Nate Solder, defensive end, and tight end.

Rob Gronkowski reportedly will not be traded.

Advertisement

Schefter said the Cooks deal means the Patriots will not be trading Rob Gronkowski, despite some speculation the All-Pro tight end could potentially be on the trading block this offseason.

Gronkowski has yet to confirm his plans to return to New England, after expressing some uncertainty following Super Bowl LII. Recent reports, however, suggest the 28-year-old will be back in a Patriots uniform for 2018.

A trade for Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly not in the cards.

In addition to trading their picks for better positioning in the draft, the Patriots could also leverage their two first-rounders in a trade for a player.

The Giants’ reported asking price for Odell Beckham Jr. is two first-round picks, which naturally begs the question: Are the Patriots trying to make a push for the talented, but troubled, wide receiver?

The answer is no, according to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora.

The wide receiver depth chart looks a little different.

With the loss of Cooks and fellow wide receiver Danny Amendola, the Patriots will certainly have to shift things around at receiver, but not as much as some might expect. As ESPN’s Field Yates said, “the collective pass catches group in New England is still an area of strength.”

Julian Edelman — who missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL — and Chris Hogan will return to lead the capable, but perhaps underrated, group of players. Some of the familiar faces include Phillip Dorsett, whose 40-yard dash time actually matched that of Cooks; Malcolm Mitchell, who is coming back from a knee injury; and Kenny Britt, whom the Patriots acquired from the Browns in December.

Advertisement

New England also recently traded for Cordarrelle Patterson from the Raiders. Although Patterson’s greatest asset is his kick-return abilities, averaging 30.2 yards per return over the course of five seasons, he also caught 31 passes for 309 yards last season with Oakland. Patterson, along with others in the receiving corps, will be looking to capitalize on the opportunity to prove themselves in the Patriots’ system.

The offense can also utilize running backs Rex Burkhead and James White, as both players have proven to be effective rusher-receiver hybrids. The two combined for 86 receptions for 683 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Have a question about the Patriots? Email us at mailbag@globe.com or tweet us at @BDCPatriots.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl 51.
Sports News
How Boston.com readers voted in our #GOATMadness bracket of the city's best athletes April 4, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak
Bruins
The Bruins playoff picture remains completely out of focus April 4, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani matched Babe Ruth with a rare feat Tuesday April 4, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Dave McGillivray
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon's 63-year-old race director just finished one of running's most grueling challenges April 4, 2018 | 8:13 AM
David Pastrnak of the Bruins swings as Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning reaches for the puck during the third period.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 4-0 loss to the Lightning April 4, 2018 | 6:51 AM
College Sports
Nick Saban responds to LeBron James's copyright infringement claims April 3, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez helps Sox beat Marlins, 4-2 in 13 innings April 3, 2018 | 10:50 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees sues over millions spent on jewelry April 3, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Celtics
Short-handed Celtics fall to Bucks, 106-102 April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton gets booed in Yankee Stadium debut April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Lightning beat Bruins, 4-0; teams tied for division lead April 3, 2018 | 10:21 PM
Ryan Donato
NHL
Adam Gaudette, Ryan Donato among players making the 'crazy' quick transition to the NHL April 3, 2018 | 10:08 PM
Matt Parziale
Golf
How this Brockton firefighter made it from Ladder Company 1 to the Masters April 3, 2018 | 8:43 PM
New England Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks #14 in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams April 3, 2018 | 6:09 PM
Red Sox Sam Kennedy William Evans
Red Sox
Here's what's new at Fenway Park this season April 3, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler on Saturday. In the first three games of the season, two of them losses, he went to the bullpen 18 times, including a call to an infielder.
MLB
Gabe Kapler's Phillies tenure is off to an interesting start April 3, 2018 | 3:28 PM
04/03/2018 Boston Ma - Boston Police Superintendent William Ridge (cq) was at a security press-conference for the 2018 Boston Marathon, along with other law enforcement organizations. The press-conference was held at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Boston Marathon
Officials discuss Boston Marathon security measures April 3, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
'If he no longer fits what a Patriot is supposed to be, maybe it’s their mold that needs repairing' April 3, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
NFL
No sweatpants in public: Inside the rule books for NFL cheerleaders April 3, 2018 | 11:34 AM
Matt Parziale during a practice round ahead of the 2018 Masters.
Golf
Matt Parziale, a full-time Brockton firefighter, will play in the 2018 Masters April 3, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia tells Adam Schefter the Super Bowl losses will 'hurt forever' April 3, 2018 | 8:59 AM
College Sports
Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported April 3, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Italy Milan Turin 2026 Bid
Olympics
7 countries interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics April 3, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Multiple teams reportedly plan to make an offer for Rob Gronkowski April 3, 2018 | 7:34 AM
College Sports
Jay Wright in select company with 2nd NCAA title April 3, 2018 | 2:11 AM
College Sports
Villanova tops Michigan, 79-62, for NCAA title April 3, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez fulfilled his promise to a young fan April 3, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Another solid start for Red Sox as Johnson beats Marlins April 2, 2018 | 10:27 PM
2011 APR 04: Kemba Walker holds up the championship trophy with his Connecticut teammates following the 2011 NCAA Division I Men's Final Four Championship game held in Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. UConn went on to defeat Butler 53-41 to claim the championship title. Ryan McKee/NCAA Photos
NCAA Tournament
'I don’t get chills, but I still get nervous like I haven’t seen the games before' April 2, 2018 | 4:46 PM
Steve Smith
Sports News
Australian cricket has its own Deflategate — and a nation reels April 2, 2018 | 3:25 PM