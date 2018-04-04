Julian Edelman may have helped stop a school shooting

Julian Edelman New England Patriots
Julian Edelman attends a special screening of Netflix's "Coach Snoop: Season 1" at Saint Anthony Main Theatre. –Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Netflix
By
3:56 PM

It all started with an Instagram post.

Less than two weeks after Danny Amendola left the Patriots for the Dolphins, Julian Edelman shared a picture of himself and his former teammate hanging out at the Parlor Room — a bar on Rainey Street in Austin, Texas.

Then he received a direct message: “Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority.”

Edelman told Ken Belson of the New York Times he immediately thought of the 17 lives lost in the mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and was compelled to take action.

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?” Edelman told Belson.

He contacted his assistant, Shannen Moen, who was able to track down the comment in question on his Instagram post. It was an ominous threat from @its_ya_boii_aidan: “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

Moen called 911 — and the authorities took it from there. Police and detectives were able to locate the sender in Port Huron, Michigan. Upon arriving at the address, they discovered the perpetrator, a 14-year-old boy, as well as two rifles that Benson reported belonged to the boy’s mother.

“Any time someone makes a threat to shoot up a school or building, we take it very seriously,” Port Huron Police captain Joseph Platzer told Benson.

Platzer said the threat was directed at the boy’s middle school. The boy, who is facing felony charges, remains in a juvenile detention center and has had one court hearing.

Both Edelman and Moen expressed gratitude for the person who initially warned them of the threat. They plan to send him a care package.

“He’s the real hero,” Edelman told Belson.

