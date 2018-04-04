The other times the Patriots have traded a player for a 1st-round pick in the Belichick era

The Patriots’ decision to send Brandin Cooks to the Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 draft will have ramifications for years to come. While many of the relevant questions now revolve around future issues (like what will become of the acquired pick), it’s important to note that this was a relatively rare type of trade, even for Bill Belichick.

Trading an established player for another team’s first-round pick is a move Belichick has made only three times in nearly two decades of running the Patriots. Though he is often involved in trading first-round picks, the usual scenario is an exchange of picks. While the Cooks trade also contained draft picks on both sides, the heart of the deal was the 24-year-old receiver for the 23rd overall pick.

Here’s a glance at the three other times in the Belichick era that the Patriots have dealt a player for another team’s first-round pick:

Drew Bledsoe

April 21, 2002: The Patriots traded Drew Bledsoe to the Bills for a 2003 first-rounder.

Following Tom Brady’s meteoric rise leading the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI, Bledsoe was deemed expandable. Despite being barely a year removed from signing a then-record 10-year contract to stay in New England, Bledsoe was dealt to the rival Bills for Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2003.

During the 2003 draft, Belichick decided he needed to move up one spot, swapping picks with the Bears (and throwing in a sixth-rounder) to take Ty Warren 13th overall. Warren became a starting defensive lineman, playing a role in two Super Bowl championships.

Deion Branch

Sept. 11, 2006: The Patriots traded Deion Branch to the Seahawks for a 2007 first-round pick.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Branch held out through the first week of the season as he sought an improved deal. The Super Bowl XXXIX MVP was even given permission to negotiate with other teams and seek a trade, yet nothing was accomplished by the Sept. 1 deadline imposed by the Patriots. Finally, on Sept. 11, Branch was sent to the Seahawks in exchange for top draft choice the following year.

Unlike in 2003, the Patriots kept the pick they received for Branch. It translated into the 24th overall selection in the 2007 draft. New England took safety Brandon Meriweather, who played four seasons with the Patriots before he was cut in 2011.

Richard Seymour

Sept 6, 2009: The Patriots traded Richard Seymour to the Raiders for a 2011 first-round pick.

On the last Sunday before the 2009 season began, the Patriots deemed All-Decade defensive lineman Richard Seymour an unnecessary piece. The 29-year-old was a three-time Super Bowl champion, having arrived as a first-round pick in 2001. Yet he was unceremoniously dealt to the Raiders.

The immediate return for Seymour was Oakland’s 2011 pick (17th overall). Belichick used it to draft left tackle Nate Solder, who anchored Tom Brady’s blindside through multiple Super Bowl wins. And as NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran pointed out, the pick’s ripple effect translated to several other indirect additions, including Shane Vereen, Chandler Jones and Donta’ Hightower.