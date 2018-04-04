The Patriots have signed two more players

Update: The Patriots confirmed both signings Wednesday evening.

The Patriots have stayed busy this offseason.

After trading Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday, New England signed two new players less than 24 hours later.

Troy Niklas

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and tight end Troy Niklas have agreed to a one-year deal. Niklas most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, where he has spent all four seasons of his professional career. The California native played college football at Notre Dame and was the 52nd overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Niklas recorded 11 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown last year. His previous season was cut short when he was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending wrist injury in September.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with former #AZCardinals TE Troy Niklas on a 1-year deal, source said. The 2014 2nd round draft pick recently visited New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2018

Luke Bowanko

The Patriots also signed offensive lineman Luke Bowanko Wednesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates. Details of the deal were not announced.

Bowanko played three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, before getting traded to the Ravens in September. He appeared in all 16 games for Baltimore, but started just once. The Maryland native played college football at Virginia and was a sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft.

Source: the Patriots are signing former Ravens & Jaguars OL Luke Bowanko. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 4, 2018

