Josh Norman on Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching: ‘Who is Eric Rowe?’

"He could've affected that game."

Malcolm Butler New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler during the AFC Championship Game in 2018. –Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
By
1:29 PM

Josh Norman was more than willing to sound off on the Patriots’ decision to bench fellow cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII. And he apparently isn’t overly familiar with New England’s defensive backfield.

“Who is Eric Rowe?” asked the 30-year-old Washington cornerback during a segment on FS1’s “Undisputed.” The line was meant as a genuine question, Norman acknowledged. He didn’t appear to have knowledge of Rowe, who replaced Butler in the Patriots’ defensive lineup as the team fell to the Eagles, 41-33.

“No offense, I don’t know either,” Norman told Skip Bayless, a co-host of the show. “I don’t know the guy and I’m not trying to disrespect him at all, and I think he’s going to be a hell of a player once his time comes. But at the end of the day, Malcolm Butler, is he not senior to Eric Rowe? So he’s been playing the position, he has that experience, he’s played in those Super Bowl games.”

Advertisement

Rowe also played on 65 percent of the Patriots’ plays in Super Bowl LI, when he was part of the team’s comeback win. Butler was one of five Patriots defenders to play in 100 percent of the defensive snaps.

Butler has subsequently left the Patriots in free agency, signing with the Titans. Rowe is still under contract with the Patriots for one more season.

“At times I do understand coaches, and they try to make a point, and that point is reasonable,” Norman said. “But you’re in the biggest game of all? No, you don’t toss your weight around like that.”

TOPICS: Patriots Super Bowl LII
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving reportedly will not play in playoffs April 5, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots tight end Troy Niklas April 5, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Golf
Bus overturns on way to Masters tournament, several hurt April 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods’s return to the Masters will register in ratings April 5, 2018 | 11:39 AM
Entertainment
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street April 5, 2018 | 11:02 AM
Golf
Matt Parziale shoots 40 on front nine at the Masters April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Fenway Park Opening Day
Red Sox
Live updates from the Red Sox' home opener against the Rays April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, photo, marathon runner John Young, of Salem, Mass., makes his way along a training route in Salem. Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons. While most marathoners take about 35,000 steps to reach the finish line, Young uses about 80,000. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Marathon
Most marathoners take 35,000 steps to reach the finish line. John Young needs 80,000. April 5, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Bruins
The Bruins are hiring: Here’s what it takes to be Blades April 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Rays series April 5, 2018 | 9:09 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price on home opener start: 'I’ll go out there and dominate' April 5, 2018 | 8:24 AM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: What to expect from the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park April 5, 2018 | 8:01 AM
Shalene Flanagan NYC Marathon
Boston Marathon
'I feel like I would be pretty sad and it would not feel right if I was not on the starting line' April 5, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Fans cheer David Price as he walks to the dugout at the end of the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
David Price's last Fenway appearance was a rare playoff bright spot April 5, 2018 | 6:50 AM
Alex Cora, Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
The Red Sox are gearing up for a chilly home opener April 5, 2018 | 5:48 AM
Tampa Bay Rays
Red Sox
The Rays are utilizing their bullpen in place of a No. 4 starter April 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Here's the latest update on the NBA playoff seedings April 5, 2018 | 4:27 AM
Sports News
Sumo in uproar as women first responders were ordered to get out of ring April 5, 2018 | 3:49 AM
Celtics
Raptors top Celtics 96-78, lead Boston by 3 games April 4, 2018 | 10:32 PM
Tony Finau Masters
Golf
A golfer injured his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one ahead of first Masters April 4, 2018 | 6:27 PM
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton turns boos into cheers with two-run homer April 4, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
The Patriots have signed two more players April 4, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
Golf
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warm up together, and to each other April 4, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Vandini Sharma Masters
Golf
The Masters through the eyes of a 16-year-old girl from India April 4, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Golf
Here's what Tiger Woods had to say about the Brockton firefighter who qualified for the Masters April 4, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Golf
Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament April 4, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
Patriots
Julian Edelman may have helped stop a school shooting April 4, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Tom Moore, David Cox
College Sports
Rhode Island promotes assistant David Cox to succeed Dan Hurley April 4, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
What we learned from ESPN's deep-dive into the Celtics this season April 4, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Drew Bledsoe is welcomed by Bills owner Ralph Wilson after being traded to Buffalo in April, 2002.
Patriots
Other times Bill Belichick has traded players for 1st-round picks April 4, 2018 | 3:22 PM