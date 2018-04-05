Patriots are reportedly signing receiver Jordan Matthews

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Jordan Matthews #87 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on October 29, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
–Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
By
updated on April 5, 2018

The Patriots are signing wide receiver Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Matthews caught 25 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown in 10 games for the Buffalo Bills this past season before going on injured reserve with a knee injury.

He spent his first three NFL seasons in Philadelphia, where he was productive for the Eagles. In his second year, he had his best season with 85 receptions for 997 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had eight TDs his rookie year and over 800 yards in his first and third years.

The 6-foot-3 Matthews, who went to Vanderbilt, was taken by the Eagles in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 draft. Receiver Brandin Cooks, who the Patriots traded away on Tuesday, was a first-round pick (20th overall) in that same draft.

The Patriots also parted ways with receiver Danny Amendola this offseason, as he signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Matthews joins wide receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, and newly acquired Cordarrelle Patterson on the Patriots’ depth chart.

In recent years, the Patriots have signed multiple former Bills in free agency, including Hogan, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and running back Mike Gillislee.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
