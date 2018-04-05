Rams say they’ve had their eye on Brandin Cooks for a while

To be able to trade Brandin Cooks to the Rams this offseason, the Patriots first had to beat the Rams’ offer for Cooks to the Saints last offseason.

“I think it started probably before the 2017 season, probably at the Combine 2017, and he was a Saint at the time,’’ Los Angeles general manager Les Snead said Thursday at a press conference where Cooks was introduced as a Ram. “And I do think that, I’m not sure that this was true, but New England had a first-round pick, we didn’t. So I think they won the trade that way. So, it started then and obviously continued into this offseason and made a phone call to the Patriots relatively early in the game and we’ve been discussing it for a while.’’

Snead explained the Rams were tantalized by how Cooks’s speed could take the top off defenses as their X receiver, an important position in coach Sean McVay’s offense. They got their man on Tuesday in a trade with the Patriots, giving up the No. 23 overall pick in the process.

“I think the thing that makes this such a unique opportunity is clearly the production speaks for itself,’’ McVay said. “You’re talking about a guy who, over a four-year career has almost 4,000 yards. He’s had over seven touchdowns each of the last three seasons.’’

McVay said Snead and Nick Caserio, director of player personnel for the Patriots, had a back-and-forth dialogue going about Cooks, who became particularly appealing once it was clear that Sammy Watkins would depart in free agency. McVay did see Bill Belichick at a coaching clinic in Georgia at the end of last week, but he said that wasn’t what put the deal over the top.

“I think I did text Sean, ‘Make sure you maybe mention something to Bill while you’re there. Don’t just talk football,’’’ Snead interjected.

Cooks, now with his third team in as many years, expressed respect for Belichick and the way the Patriots handled his trade. He seemed happy that football was taking him back home to California “where the sun is shining every single day,’’ he said. “You can’t complain about that.’’

Jared Goff will join some excellent company as the latest quarterback to be throwing passes to Cooks, as the 24-year-old receiver has already spent three years with Drew Brees and another with Tom Brady.

“I’ve been fortunate to play with two great quarterbacks,’’ Cooks said. “Wouldn’t trade it for the world those opportunities, to come in as a young guy and play with Drew and Tom.’’