Rams say they’ve had their eye on Brandin Cooks for a while

Brandin Cooks
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks runs toward the goal line for a touchdown. –AP Photo/Steven Senne, File
By
3:03 PM

To be able to trade Brandin Cooks to the Rams this offseason, the Patriots first had to beat the Rams’ offer for Cooks to the Saints last offseason.

“I think it started probably before the 2017 season, probably at the Combine 2017, and he was a Saint at the time,’’ Los Angeles general manager Les Snead said Thursday at a press conference where Cooks was introduced as a Ram. “And I do think that, I’m not sure that this was true, but New England had a first-round pick, we didn’t. So I think they won the trade that way. So, it started then and obviously continued into this offseason and made a phone call to the Patriots relatively early in the game and we’ve been discussing it for a while.’’

Advertisement

Snead explained the Rams were tantalized by how Cooks’s speed could take the top off defenses as their X receiver, an important position in coach Sean McVay’s offense. They got their man on Tuesday in a trade with the Patriots, giving up the No. 23 overall pick in the process.

“I think the thing that makes this such a unique opportunity is clearly the production speaks for itself,’’ McVay said. “You’re talking about a guy who, over a four-year career has almost 4,000 yards. He’s had over seven touchdowns each of the last three seasons.’’

McVay said Snead and Nick Caserio, director of player personnel for the Patriots, had a back-and-forth dialogue going about Cooks, who became particularly appealing once it was clear that Sammy Watkins would depart in free agency. McVay did see Bill Belichick at a coaching clinic in Georgia at the end of last week, but he said that wasn’t what put the deal over the top.

“I think I did text Sean, ‘Make sure you maybe mention something to Bill while you’re there. Don’t just talk football,’’’ Snead interjected.

Cooks, now with his third team in as many years, expressed respect for Belichick and the way the Patriots handled his trade. He seemed happy that football was taking him back home to California “where the sun is shining every single day,’’ he said. “You can’t complain about that.’’

Advertisement

Jared Goff will join some excellent company as the latest quarterback to be throwing passes to Cooks, as the 24-year-old receiver has already spent three years with Drew Brees and another with Tom Brady.

“I’ve been fortunate to play with two great quarterbacks,’’ Cooks said. “Wouldn’t trade it for the world those opportunities, to come in as a young guy and play with Drew and Tom.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving speaks out following season-ending knee infection April 5, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue returns to coach Cavs with new perspective after health scare April 5, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on Kyrie Irving's injury April 5, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Malcolm Butler New England Patriots
Patriots
Josh Norman on Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl benching: 'Who is Eric Rowe?' April 5, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Second knee procedure will sideline Kyrie Irving for playoffs April 5, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots tight end Troy Niklas April 5, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Police officers and emergency workers examine the scene of the accident scene Thursday morning, April 5, 2018, after a tour bus heading to the Masters golf tournament overturned along Interstate 20 near Augusta, Ga. Authorities say at least a dozen people were injured and the bus driver Steven Hoppenbrouwer was charged with DUI. (Joe Hotchkiss/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Golf
Masters golf fans hurt when bus overturns on interstate April 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods’s return to the Masters will register in ratings April 5, 2018 | 11:39 AM
Entertainment
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street April 5, 2018 | 11:02 AM
Golf
Matt Parziale 9-over in his first round at the Masters April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Fenway Park Opening Day
Red Sox
Live updates from the first Fenway Park game of the season April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, photo, marathon runner John Young, of Salem, Mass., makes his way along a training route in Salem. Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons. While most marathoners take about 35,000 steps to reach the finish line, Young uses about 80,000. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Marathon
Most marathoners take 35,000 steps to reach the finish line. John Young needs 80,000. April 5, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Bruins
The Bruins are hiring: Here’s what it takes to be Blades April 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Rays series April 5, 2018 | 9:09 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price on home opener start: 'I’ll go out there and dominate' April 5, 2018 | 8:24 AM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: What to expect from the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park April 5, 2018 | 8:01 AM
Shalene Flanagan NYC Marathon
Boston Marathon
'I feel like I would be pretty sad and it would not feel right if I was not on the starting line' April 5, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Fans cheer David Price as he walks to the dugout at the end of the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
David Price's last Fenway appearance was a rare playoff bright spot April 5, 2018 | 6:50 AM
Alex Cora, Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
The Red Sox are gearing up for a chilly home opener April 5, 2018 | 5:48 AM
Tampa Bay Rays
Red Sox
The Rays are utilizing their bullpen in place of a No. 4 starter April 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Here's the latest update on the NBA playoff seedings April 5, 2018 | 4:27 AM
Sports News
Sumo in uproar as women first responders were ordered to get out of ring April 5, 2018 | 3:49 AM
Celtics
Raptors top Celtics 96-78, lead Boston by 3 games April 4, 2018 | 10:32 PM
Tony Finau Masters
Golf
A golfer injured his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one ahead of first Masters April 4, 2018 | 6:27 PM
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton turns boos into cheers with two-run homer April 4, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
The Patriots have signed two more players April 4, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
Golf
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warm up together, and to each other April 4, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Vandini Sharma Masters
Golf
The Masters through the eyes of a 16-year-old girl from India April 4, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Golf
Here's what Tiger Woods had to say about the Brockton firefighter who qualified for the Masters April 4, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Golf
Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament April 4, 2018 | 4:20 PM