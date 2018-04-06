Morning sports update: Chris Long says Patriots fans are used to a ‘perpetual winning championship machine’

Chris Long
Chris Long celebrates his teams 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. –Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By
9:23 AM

Roberto Luongo picked up a 3-2 win over the Bruins in his 1,000th career game. David Ortiz had a surprise for Aly Raisman before the first pitch, and Hanley Ramirez had the last laugh with a walk-off single as the Red Sox beat the Rays 3-2 in Boston’s home opener.

Chris Long says Patriots fans are used to a ‘perpetual winning championship machine’: On The Ryan Russillo Show, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long talked about the difference between his current home, where he won Super Bowl LII, and New England, where he earned a ring in Super Bowl LI. Long refused to pick a favorite between Boston and Philly, but did say there was a different atmosphere around Eagles fans because they haven’t experienced the same decades-long streak of success.

“Every fan that comes up to me from the cities asks me, ‘Which one’s better?’ Well, I’m not going to say which one’s better,” Long said. “As good as it gets, you can’t beat it even if you do it again. The two cities, the difference is obviously one has been used to this perpetual winning championship machine. So going to Philly and feeling that kind of excitement in the city, that’s hard to beat. It wasn’t their fifth or sixth or however many it’s been in New England. That’s a machine. You’re joining a machine and you play your part and you love it.”

Long said he has great respect for Bill Belichick and still talks to his former teammates all the time. He noted the quality of teammates and coaching was a common thread between the two cities, while pointing out that although he enjoyed living in Foxborough his new digs in downtown Philadelphia put him right in the middle of the city’s excitement during the Super Bowl run. (The Ryan Russillo Show)

Dana White says Conor McGregor is ‘going to jail’: UFC President Dana White believes his promotion’s biggest star is headed to jail after he attacked a bus during a press conference in New York City. McGregor turned himself in at a police precinct Thursday night following the backstage melee.

“He’s going to jail,” White told TMZ. “People are gonna sue him. He’s gonna have a bunch of civil lawsuits.”

Video footage appears to show McGregor vandalizing a bus filled with fighters at the Barclays Center during a press conference for UFC 223. Three fights scheduled for this weekend were called off as a result of the backstage fracas. Two fighters allegedly suffered injuries during the melee, while the third was reportedly a participant in the incident with McGregor. The Irishman hasn’t fought since a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather in August. (TMZ)

Patriots have reportedly signed another receiver: The Patriots agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 6-foot-3 wideout struggled with injuries in 2017 after three productive seasons in Philadelphia. (Boston.com)

Jon Lester tried his unorthodox pickoff move for the first time. It worked.: The Chicago Cubs ace used his one-hop throw for the first time this season in an 8-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Lester acquired a reputation for having trouble throwing to bases, but when Ryan Braun tried to steal third on Thursday, the left-hander bounced it over to Kris Bryant who tagged Braun for the out. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

