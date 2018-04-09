The Patriots are reportedly hosting running back Orleans Darkwa

Running back Orleans Darkwa is visiting the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are taking a look at one of the sleepers of the free agent class: #Giants RB Orleans Darkwa is visiting New England today, source said. Would be an intriguing addition, especially after Dion Lewis left in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2018

Darkwa, a free agent, rushed for 751 yards and five touchdowns last season with the New York Giants. He also recorded 116 receiving yards on 19 catches.

After four years of college football at Tulane, Darkwa went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. He initially signed with the Miami Dolphins, but was released after appearing in the team’s first four games in 2014. He was re-signed to Miami’s practice squad, but signed with the New York Giants a month later.

The Patriots already have four running backs — Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee, Jeremy Hill, and James White — on their roster. Rapoport called Darkwa “an intriguing addition” for the Patriots, as he could offer another potential option to replace Dion Lewis, who signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.