Robert Kraft shed light on Tom Brady’s contract situation

Tom Brady has yet to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, but owner Robert Kraft says both he and the quarterback are OK with that.

“He’ll be 41 when the season starts,” Kraft told The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe. “Neither side has an issue with it. If it becomes an issue, we’ll deal with it.”

Brady is currently signed through the 2019 season, but he reportedly would “most certainly entertain” contract negotiations. The five-time Super Bowl champion, who turns 41 years old in August, typically signs an extension with two seasons remaining on his contract. His past deals also often take place before the start of free agency — to lessen his cap hit, which stands at its a career-high $22 million.

Advertisement

Kraft told Howe the two sides are ready to mobilize and re-ignite contract negotiations should the opportunity present itself. Although Brady has previously expressed a desire to play through his mid-40’s, the ominous finish to his docu-series, “Tom vs. Time,” led some to question his intentions moving forward. Kraft — who called the series “interesting — said he hopes Brady continues playing, but ultimately understands the decision falls to the player and his family.

“Me personally, I’d like to see him play as long as he can,” Kraft said. “I don’t think anyone would have believed 10 years ago that he would have played this year, gone to the Super Bowl and been MVP of the league at 40 years old. It’s just unbelievable. It speaks to the way he takes care of himself, the way he trains, how much film he watches, one of the hardest working guys. He is driven to excel. I think as long as he feels he is like that, he’ll keep playing. We’re so lucky to have him in our system.”