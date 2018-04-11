Report: Patriots are team ‘most interested’ in Lamar Jackson

The drumbeat of questions regarding Tom Brady’s eventual successor has grown steadily louder since the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo in October. One possible solution could be a quarterback in the upcoming 2018 draft.

And according to a recent report, the Patriots are interested in former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Per Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, “the Patriots are the team most interested in Jackson.”

Equipped with multiple first round picks, and five selections in the first three rounds, Bill Belichick has the ability to pursue a high level quarterback. Jackson’s dynamic playmaking ability – he passed for 27 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 18 in 2017 at Louisville – would make him an exciting pick.

As of now, mock drafts differ on Jackson’s draft value. Veteran ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper has Jackson going with the 22nd pick to the Bills, while Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller doesn’t have Jackson going in the first round at all.

The draft begins in primetime at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, continuing through April 28.