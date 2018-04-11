Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday just got an adorable new puppy

Bill Belichick Linda Holliday
Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday arrive before Super Bowl 52. –Matt York / AP
By
4:09 PM

The Patriots have stayed busy this offseason, but coach Bill Belichick’s latest acquisition is perhaps the cutest one of all.

Belichick’s longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday shared a photo of the couple’s new puppy, Nike Brinkley Belichick, on Instagram Wednesday. According to Holliday’s post, Nike is an Alaskan Klee Kai with one blue eye and one brown eye.

Holliday’s stylish twin daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, also shared a photo of the pup on their joint Instagram account.

They captioned the post: “His name is Nike, but we’re really hoping he doesn’t become a shoe dog. ”

Per Instagram, Holliday acquired Nike last Tuesday from Team Klee Kai, a Quincy-based breeder. The American Kennel Club describes Alaska Klee Kais as an energetic and brilliant breed, who are often wary of strangers.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Animals
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
Bill Belichick told Cordarrelle Patterson the Patriots will unlock his potential April 11, 2018 | 3:35 PM
FILE - At left, in a Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. At right, in a Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison. Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/File)
Patriots
Here's why Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited rapper Meek Mill in prison April 11, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Lamar Jackson throws during the NFL combine in March, 2018.
Patriots
Report: Patriots are team 'most interested' in Lamar Jackson April 11, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders
NFL
How NFL teams use social media to promote, and control, cheerleaders April 11, 2018 | 1:19 PM
Mary Shertenleib Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
Mary Shertenlieb is running the Boston Marathon to show there is hope with a cancer diagnosis April 11, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Connor Williams
Patriots
Patriots scouting a Texas tackle and a Western Kentucky quarterback April 11, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks talking with referee Ken Mauer in 2017.
Celtics
Wizards coach calls reports of Celtics' playoff weakness 'garbage' April 11, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman calls Alex Guerrero 'Mr. Miyagi' in Instagram video during TB12 treatment April 11, 2018 | 12:23 PM
Shalane Flanagan, Desiree Linden and Molly Huddle speak before a training run for John Hancock employees on the Esplanade in Boston, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Could an American woman win the Boston Marathon this year? April 11, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Medals are given out by volunteers to those who crossed the finish line on Boylston Street. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Here are the best ways to recover from running the Boston Marathon, according to local experts April 11, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Taylor Marshall, catering sales manager at The Lenox Hotel, jumps in front of the mural.
Boston Marathon
This Boylston Street mural lets you fly April 11, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
5 things to know about Shalane Flanagan April 11, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
'We’ll let things sort out and see what happens' April 11, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA
What's at stake on the last day of the NBA season April 11, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Stanley Cup
NHL
Why is the NHL's five-year-old playoff format still causing controversy? April 11, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum believes he's the best in a packed rookie class April 11, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
5 things to know about the Red Sox right now April 11, 2018 | 7:43 AM
James Pallotta
Soccer
Celtics minority owner to pay fine after jumping into fountain April 11, 2018 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA: 4/9/2018: Managers Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Aaron Boone of the Yankees meet with the umpires at home plate before the start of the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
What the Yankees had to say after their 14-1 loss to the Red Sox April 11, 2018 | 12:08 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Matthew Stephansky is running Boston for the Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center April 10, 2018 | 11:18 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Katherine Nyholm is running Boston after qualifying despite health challenges April 10, 2018 | 11:07 PM
Meghan Maloney, during the 2017 Providence Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Meghan Maloney is running Boston for DREAMFAR and her students April 10, 2018 | 10:48 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts hits grand slam, Sox rout Yanks 14-1 for 9th win in row April 10, 2018 | 10:48 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Wizards top Celtics 113-101 April 10, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Boston Marathon
'I was only 35 and never imagined that I could have a stroke at such a young age' April 10, 2018 | 10:34 PM
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
3 ways to keep track of your favorite runner on Marathon Monday April 10, 2018 | 7:45 PM
Kevin Garnett Boston Celtics
Celtics
A Q&A with Kevin Garnett, who was 'shocked' by Kyrie Irving's decision to have surgery April 10, 2018 | 6:41 PM
FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Boston Bruins' Ryan Donato (17) celebrates his goal with teammate Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Boston. It’s becoming more common for NHL teams out of the playoff race to sign top prospects and plug them into the lineup late in the season. This year, the Bruins are doing it with Ryan Donato. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Bruins
Ryan Donato could be a healthy scratch for playoff opener April 10, 2018 | 5:00 PM
NFL cheerleaders
NFL
Pro cheerleaders: Groping and sexual harassment are part of the job April 10, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft: 'If it becomes an issue, we’ll deal with it' April 10, 2018 | 3:42 PM