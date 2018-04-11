Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday just got an adorable new puppy

The Patriots have stayed busy this offseason, but coach Bill Belichick’s latest acquisition is perhaps the cutest one of all.

Belichick’s longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday shared a photo of the couple’s new puppy, Nike Brinkley Belichick, on Instagram Wednesday. According to Holliday’s post, Nike is an Alaskan Klee Kai with one blue eye and one brown eye.

Holliday’s stylish twin daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, also shared a photo of the pup on their joint Instagram account.

They captioned the post: “His name is Nike, but we’re really hoping he doesn’t become a shoe dog. ”

Per Instagram, Holliday acquired Nike last Tuesday from Team Klee Kai, a Quincy-based breeder. The American Kennel Club describes Alaska Klee Kais as an energetic and brilliant breed, who are often wary of strangers.