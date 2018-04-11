Julian Edelman calls Alex Guerrero ‘Mr. Miyagi’ in Instagram video during TB12 treatment

Julian Edelman visited the TB12 Sports Therapy Center on Wednesday for treatment from Alex Guerrero. If Tom Brady’s trainer lives up to the Karate Kid nickname Edelman granted him, the Patriots wide receiver should soon be doing crane kicks with his rebuilt right knee.

In a video Edelman posted on Instagram, Edelman sits on a treatment table as Guerrero massages his right knee. Edelman spent New England’s 2017 campaign on the sidelines after he tore the ACL in that knee during a preseason game in August.

“Just TB12-ing. Just TB12-ing right now,” Edelman said. “Pliability is ability. That’s Mr. Miyagi right there.”

Edelman’s trip to the TB12 Sports Therapy Center comes days after the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian reported Bill Belichick criticized Rob Gronkowski in front of other players early last season for being a TB12 client. The Patriots head coach reportedly reduced Guerrero’s access to the team in December but allowed players who wanted TB12 treatment to visit the trainer at his office in Patriots Place.