Patriots scouting a Texas tackle and a Western Kentucky quarterback

The Patriots are in the market for offensive tackle and quarterback reinforcements this offseason.

To that end, the club on Wednesday is hosting Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams, and previously sent Nick Caserio, director of player personnel, to observe Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White work out, according to the NFL Network.

Williams, who is 6-5 and 320 pounds, is projected as a first- or second-round pick after starting 28 games over three seasons with the Longhorns. A team captain in his final season, Williams missed seven games in 2017 with a knee injury, but started all 12 games at left tackle as a freshman and 11 of 12 games as a sophomore. He declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season.

White, 6-4, 225, is a projected mid-round pick who spent the first two years of his college career at South Florida. There, he started five games as a freshman in 2013 and 10 games as a sophomore in 2014. He finished his career as a Bull with 2,722 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while completing 51.5 percent of his passes.

After sitting out 2015 because of to NCAA transfer rules, White went on to appear in 27 games for Western Kentucky, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 8,540 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

The Patriots, as of Wednesday, have eight draft picks: Two first rounders (23, 31), two second rounders (43, 63), one third rounder (95), two sixth rounders (198, 210), and one seventh round (219).