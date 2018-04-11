Patriots scouting a Texas tackle and a Western Kentucky quarterback

Connor Williams
Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. –AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By
Rachel Bowers
12:47 PM

The Patriots are in the market for offensive tackle and quarterback reinforcements this offseason.

To that end, the club on Wednesday is hosting Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams, and previously sent Nick Caserio, director of player personnel, to observe Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White work out, according to the NFL Network.

Williams, who is 6-5 and 320 pounds, is projected as a first- or second-round pick after starting 28 games over three seasons with the Longhorns. A team captain in his final season, Williams missed seven games in 2017 with a knee injury, but started all 12 games at left tackle as a freshman and 11 of 12 games as a sophomore. He declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season.

Advertisement

White, 6-4, 225, is a projected mid-round pick who spent the first two years of his college career at South Florida. There, he started five games as a freshman in 2013 and 10 games as a sophomore in 2014. He finished his career as a Bull with 2,722 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while completing 51.5 percent of his passes.

After sitting out 2015 because of to NCAA transfer rules, White went on to appear in 27 games for Western Kentucky, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 8,540 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

The Patriots, as of Wednesday, have eight draft picks: Two first rounders (23, 31), two second rounders (43, 63), one third rounder (95), two sixth rounders (198, 210), and one seventh round (219).

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mary Shertenleib Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
Mary Shertenlieb is running the Boston Marathon to show there is hope with a cancer diagnosis April 11, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks talking with referee Ken Mauer in 2017.
Celtics
Wizards coach calls reports of Celtics' playoff weakness 'garbage' April 11, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman calls Alex Guerrero 'Mr. Miyagi' in Instagram video during TB12 treatment April 11, 2018 | 12:23 PM
Shalane Flanagan, Desiree Linden and Molly Huddle speak before a training run for John Hancock employees on the Esplanade in Boston, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Could an American woman win the Boston Marathon this year? April 11, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Medals are given out by volunteers to those who crossed the finish line on Boylston Street. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Here are the best ways to recover from running the Boston Marathon, according to local experts April 11, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Taylor Marshall, catering sales manager at The Lenox Hotel, jumps in front of the mural.
Boston Marathon
This Boylston Street mural lets you fly April 11, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
5 things to know about Shalane Flanagan April 11, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
'We’ll let things sort out and see what happens' April 11, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA
What's at stake on the last day of the NBA season April 11, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Stanley Cup
NHL
Why is the NHL's five-year-old playoff format still causing controversy? April 11, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum believes he's the best in a packed rookie class April 11, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
5 things to know about the Red Sox right now April 11, 2018 | 7:43 AM
James Pallotta
Soccer
Celtics minority owner to pay fine after jumping into fountain April 11, 2018 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA: 4/9/2018: Managers Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Aaron Boone of the Yankees meet with the umpires at home plate before the start of the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
What the Yankees had to say after their 14-1 loss to the Red Sox April 11, 2018 | 12:08 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Matthew Stephansky is running Boston for the Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center April 10, 2018 | 11:18 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Katherine Nyholm is running Boston after qualifying despite health challenges April 10, 2018 | 11:07 PM
Meghan Maloney, during the 2017 Providence Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Meghan Maloney is running Boston for DREAMFAR and her students April 10, 2018 | 10:48 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts hits grand slam, Sox rout Yanks 14-1 for 9th win in row April 10, 2018 | 10:48 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Wizards top Celtics 113-101 April 10, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Boston Marathon
'I was only 35 and never imagined that I could have a stroke at such a young age' April 10, 2018 | 10:34 PM
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
3 ways to keep track of your favorite runner on Marathon Monday April 10, 2018 | 7:45 PM
Kevin Garnett Boston Celtics
Celtics
A Q&A with Kevin Garnett, who was 'shocked' by Kyrie Irving's decision to have surgery April 10, 2018 | 6:41 PM
FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Boston Bruins' Ryan Donato (17) celebrates his goal with teammate Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Boston. It’s becoming more common for NHL teams out of the playoff race to sign top prospects and plug them into the lineup late in the season. This year, the Bruins are doing it with Ryan Donato. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Bruins
Ryan Donato could be a healthy scratch for playoff opener April 10, 2018 | 5:00 PM
NFL cheerleaders
NFL
Pro cheerleaders: Groping and sexual harassment are part of the job April 10, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft: 'If it becomes an issue, we’ll deal with it' April 10, 2018 | 3:42 PM
The 2017 Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
Reader callout: Has a fellow runner ever shown you kindness? April 10, 2018 | 2:43 PM
Joanna Bernabei-McNamee
College Sports
Boston College hires Joanna Bernabei-McNamee as women's hoops coach April 10, 2018 | 1:47 PM
Brya Capell, left, and Carlie Capell.
Boston Marathon
Brya Capell's sister was diagnosed with leukemia before her 23rd birthday. She's running Boston for her. April 10, 2018 | 1:43 PM
Bill Belichick Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
What's going on with Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick? April 10, 2018 | 1:12 PM
Boston Marathon
'I told him I would run this year in his honor, but am heartbroken to be running in his memory instead' April 10, 2018 | 11:26 AM