Morning sports update: Patriots’ preseason schedule includes a Super Bowl LII rematch

Joe Kelly drilled Tyler Austin’s ribs with a 97-mph fastball, then landed an overhand right to the designated hitter’s head as the Red Sox and Yankees brawled during New York’s 10-7 win. Aron Baynes had 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Celtics in their final regular season game, a 110-97 win over the Nets. And the Bruins’ chase for the Stanley Cup begins Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Patriots’ preseason schedule includes a Super Bowl LII rematch

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Gillette Stadium as defending champions early next fall. In the 2018 preseason schedule the NFL announced Wednesday, the Patriots and Eagles are slated to meet in the second exhibition game.

For the past two seasons, the Patriots have held join practices with the teams they faced in the first two preseason games. If they stay true to that pattern, Bill Belichick’s defense will have the opportunity for a small measure of revenge in August. New England will most likely be up against Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in that matchup as Carson Wentz works back from an ACL injury.

“I don’t need him in preseason,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said at the NFL meetings. “I need him in Week 1.”

Here’s the Patriots’ preseason schedule:

Week 1: Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium

Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium

Week 3: Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Week 4: New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

The regular season schedule has yet to be announced.

