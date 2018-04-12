Why is Tom Brady in Qatar?

Where in the world is Tom Brady?

Brady — along with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their two children — is currently visiting Qatar as a Best Buddies Global Ambassador.

“Tom has proven himself to be a committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, always going above and beyond the call of duty to help promote a world of inclusion and opportunity for this population,” Best Buddies founder Anthony Kennedy Shriver said in a statement. “Tom’s work in Qatar on behalf of Best Buddies will change lives for the better.”

As part of his role, the 40-year-old will be on hand at Khalifa International Stadium for the launch of a new partnership that will “incorporate individuals with intellectual and development disabilities into the organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Advertisement

According to the press release, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy — which is responsible for providing the stadiums and infrastructure for the 2022 FIFA World Cup — intends to offer 20 participants with intellectual and development disabilities an opportunity to “grow their independence and work alongside others in their community.” Qatar Museums also plans to integrate 20 individuals into their operations and programs.

While overseas, Brady will also attend the opening ceremony of the Qatar National Library and check out the scenic landscapes of the country’s Sealine Desert. He will be hosted by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani.