Rob Gronkowski reportedly won’t attend start of Patriots’ offseason program

Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during a practice Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) –Mark Humphrey / AP
By
Matt Pepin
4:38 PM

Tight end Rob Gronkowski will not attend the start of the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, according to an ESPN report.

Gronkowski said after the Super Bowl he was considering his options and has not committed to returning for a ninth NFL season in 2018.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick acknowledged on Friday that not all Patriots players would be present on Monday.

TOPICS: Patriots
