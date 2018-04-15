Rob Gronkowski reportedly won’t attend start of Patriots’ offseason program
Tight end Rob Gronkowski will not attend the start of the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, according to an ESPN report.
Gronkowski said after the Super Bowl he was considering his options and has not committed to returning for a ninth NFL season in 2018.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick acknowledged on Friday that not all Patriots players would be present on Monday.
