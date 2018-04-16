James Harrison is retiring from the NFL

After 16 years in the NFL, James Harrison says he is calling it quits.

The Patriots linebacker announced his second (and presumably final) retirement via Instagram Monday morning — despite reportedly wanting to continue playing football in 2018.

Harrison posted a collage of his two sons, with the caption: “I’ve missed way too much for way too long…and I’m done. Many thanks to my family, coaches, the fans, and everyone who played a role in my football life.”

At age 39, Harrison was the oldest defensive player in the league. He spent the majority of his career in Pittsburgh, where he won two Super Bowl rings, before making the surprising jump to New England in December. Harrison played in one regular-season game and all three playoff contests for the Patriots.

Advertisement

Back in August of 2014, Harrison announced his initial retirement before eventually returning to the field. If he’s truly played his last game, Harrison finishes his career with a Steelers-record 80.5 sacks.