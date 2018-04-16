Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly hosting a possible blindside protector for Tom Brady

Kolton Miller
UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller runs a drill during the NFL scouting combine. –AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By
8:20 AM

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton answered Terry Rozier’s last second three-pointer, but the Celtics pulled away in overtime for a 113-107 win in Game 1. The Red Sox extended the best start in franchise history with a 3-1 win over the Orioles at a frigid Fenway Park.

Patriots reportedly hosting a possible blindside protector for Tom Brady

When Nate Solder inked a four-year, $62 million contract with the New York Giants in March, it opened up a hole at left tackle the Patriots could address in the upcoming NFL Draft. To that end, New England will host UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller today, according to the Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin.

The 6-foot-9, 310 pound projected first round pick has been described as a “redwood” and set the broad jump record for offensive lineman at the Scouting Combine with a 10-foot, 1-inch leap.

Miller attended the same high school that produced Teddy Bruschi, Roseville High School in California, then protected Josh Rosen’s blindside as he threw for 3,756 yards and 26 touchdowns at UCLA.

The Patriots hold the 23rd and 31st picks in the first round, and the 43rd and 63rd picks in the second.

Zdeno Chara tells Boston Marathon athletes to run with “Full Strength, Unbroken Will, Consistency”

This former Patriots lineman is running the Boston Marathon: ‘Everybody thinks it’s a terrible idea’: Ryan Wendell is one of the 19 runners prepared to cover 26.2 miles for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. The 305-pound lineman retired in May after seven seasons in New England and set his sights on the Marathon in October.

“My goal is to be the second to last one to finish,” Wendell said. “I just need to beat one person out there and then I’ll feel good.” (Boston.com)

10 facts about the history and specifics of the race, answered: Why is it called Heartbreak Hill? Why is a unicorn the symbol of the marathon? When were women finally allowed to race? Impress your friends with these answers. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

