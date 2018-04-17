Julian Edelman is back with the Patriots at voluntary offseason workouts

After missing the entire 2017 season, Julian Edelman is gearing up for his Patriots return. The 31-year-old wide receiver spent his Marathon Monday at Gillette Stadium, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Edelman, who tore his ACL during the team’s third preseason game in August, 2017, has progressed in his rehab to the extent that he was part of the start of the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workout program. It’s a potentially lucrative part of his recovery, as Edelman will be due a $500,000 bonus if he fulfills the terms in his contract regarding the workouts.

With the loss of Danny Amendola in free agency and the trade of Brandin Cooks to the Rams, Edelman’s comeback has taken on even greater importance. And regardless of the offseason circumstances, he’s been Tom Brady’s favorite target since the start of the 2013 season.

Brady and Rob Gronkowski were both absent from the team workouts.