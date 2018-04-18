The Patriots’ 2018-2019 schedule will be revealed Thursday

New England Patriots
New England Patriots center Ryan Wendell and teammate Bryan Stork before a game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. –Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis
By
Matt Pepin
9:28 AM

The full NFL schedule for the 2018 season will be revealed Thursday night, the league announced.

The Patriots and the rest of the teams already know their opponents, but will find out the order and kickoff times at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and NFL.com.

The Patriots’ opponents in 2018 are as follows:

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets.

Away: Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets.

The Patriots went 13-3 in 2017, and lost in the Super Bowl to the Eagles.

