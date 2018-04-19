Bill Belichick watched a lacrosse game with his new puppy

The pup seems to be modeling his style after the Patriots coach.

Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Bill Belichick on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
By
12:06 PM

Like owner, like pet?

Bill Belichick’s new Alaskan Klee Kai puppy, Nike, already seems to be taking after him. While watching a lacrosse game in Boston Wednesday night, Belichick brought along Nike, who was wearing none other than a gray cut-off hoodie — one of the Patriots coach’s quintessential looks.

Boston University student Matt Doherty, a Boston Globe sports correspondent, spotted Belichick and longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday in the stands at BU’s Nickerson Field to watch the women’s lacrosse team take on Holy Cross. Belichick’s daughter, Amanda, is in her third season as head coach of the Crusaders. BU defeated Holy Cross, 16-7.

