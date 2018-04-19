The Patriots have revealed their schedule for the upcoming regular season.

New England will kick things off against Bill O’Brien and the Houston Texans in Week 1. O’Brien, who has been the Texans head coach since 2014, spent five seasons as a member of the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Here’s a look at their week-by-week opponents:

Week 1: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 9 (1 p.m.)

Week 2: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 16 (4:25 p.m.)

Week 3: @ Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 23 (8:20 p.m.)

Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 30 (1 p.m.)

Week 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4 (8:20 p.m.)

Week 6: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14 (8:20 p.m.*)

Week 7: @ Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 21 (1 p.m.*)

Week 8: @ Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 29 (8:15 p.m.)

Week 9: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 4 (8:20 p.m.*)

Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 11 (1 p.m.*)

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: @ New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 25 (1 p.m.*)

Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 2 (4:25 p.m.*)

Week 14: @ Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9 (1 p.m.*)

Week 15: @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 16 (4:25 p.m.*)

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23 (1 p.m.*)

Week 17: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 30 (1 p.m.*)

*Time subject to flex scheduling