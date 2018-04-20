Patriots broadcasters Bob Socci and Scott Zolak reflected on Gil Santos’s impact

"Great broadcaster, better family man."

Former New England Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos is congratulated by fans as he walks the red carpet in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, July 29, 2013. Santos and former linebacker Tedy Bruschi were inducted into the Patriots 2013 Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Gil Santos being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
6:41 AM

Upon hearing the sad news of Gil Santos’s death, the younger generation of Patriots radio broadcasters were left to reflect on the impact of one of their famous predecessors.

Santos, who died Thursday on his 80th birthday, was the play-by-play announcer for 743 radio broadcasts of Patriots games. When he retired at the end of the 2012 season, he was replaced by Bob Socci (who remains the Patriots’ regular play-by-play voice).

In the wake of the news, Socci and his fellow broadcaster Scott Zolak offered their thoughts on Twitter about Santos’ impact.

