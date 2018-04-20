Legendary play-by-play announcer Gil Santos died at the age of 80 Thursday night.

Santos called 743 Patriots games, including New England’s first three Super Bowls, and retired following the 2012 season. He was replaced by the team’s current radio voice Bob Socci. Santos, a Massachusetts native, was selected to the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013.

Robert Kraft issued the following statement:

For generations of Patriots fans, Gil Santos was and forever will be known as the ‘Voice of the Patriots.’ Tonight, I am deeply saddened to learn of his passing on a day that he was celebrating his 80th birthday and his 57th wedding anniversary to his wife, Roberta.

Gil was a legendary broadcaster, who for 36 years passionately described the play-by-play detail of every Patriots game during his career, including many of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

It was my privilege to honor Gil with his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013. His legacy and most memorable calls will live there for future generations of Patriots fans to enjoy. On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, we extend our sincerest sympathies to Roberta, his daughter Kathleen, his son Mark and the many others who are mourning his loss.”