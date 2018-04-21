At Supercross event, Gronk says ‘Uhh, maybe’ to returning to football

FOXBOROUGH — Rob Gronkowski largely danced around questions about his potential retirement at a Supercross news conference at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, though he might have inadvertently provided a glimpse into his future plans.

When a reporter asked what the Patriots tight end has to say to fans who are curious about his future, Gronkowski offered a quip with some possible truth behind it.

“They’re going to see a freek-a-leek when I come back,’’ Gronkowski said. “That’s what.’’

“So you are coming back?’’

“Uhh, maybe.’’

Gronkowski, sporting a red and gray Monster suit prior to his Supercross debut, also said he doesn’t plan on attending the Patriots’ upcoming optional workouts while he continues to sharpen his dirt biking skills.

“First guy over 6’4. It’s getting hot in here. Should I take my helmet off?” pic.twitter.com/wEgjqQefxo — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) April 21, 2018

The news conference started at 12:10 p.m., when Gronkowski appeared from behind a curtain and hoisted his hands in the air to celebrate his own arrival. He turned to Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael and pointed out that Carmichael looks a little different than another “GOAT’’ he’s used to.

Gronkowski playfully addressed the speculation and curiosity regarding his whereabouts this offseason, noting that he’s been training as a Monster Energy Supercross rider.

Growing up in Amherst, N.Y., Gronkowski said his family often attended dirt biking events in Buffalo. He and his siblings used to hound their father for dirt bikes, mini bikes, four-wheelers — really anything they could get their hands on — while their mother looked on in disbelief, hoping they wouldn’t get injured.

Reporters then asked him multiple times whether he plans on playing football in 2018, and Gronkowski got creative with how he dismissed the inquiries.

“Status is doing really great,’’ Gronkowski said. “I’m riding dirt bikes. I’ve been training really hard. I go vroom vroom really good. I can ride that bike like no other.’’

“Are you still contemplating retirement from football?’’

“Depends how my racing skills go today.’’