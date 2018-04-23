While questions about the Patriots’ future will persist through the upcoming NFL draft and the continued uncertainty regarding Rob Gronkowski, one alarming issue appears to be settled. Tom Brady is “expected” to be back for the 2018 season.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday that the 40-year-old quarterback is on track to return for at least another year.

“Tom’s intentions have not changed,” Yee told Schefter. “He’s consistently said he’ll play beyond this contract and into his mid 40s, or until he feels he isn’t playing at a championship level. I understand the constant speculation, but this is one point he’s been firm about.”

An earlier report from Schefter alluded to the uncertainty of Brady’s intentions:

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady still has not committed to playing in 2018, even though people who know him believe he will back coming season, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2018

Brady hasn’t reported to the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workout program, but has been maintaining his own conditioning, according to Yee.

“He customizes his preparation to each season in order to maximize his performance,” Yee explained to Schefter. “His training methods are always evolving and getting better. The year he missed the first four games — that month of training on his own was particularly efficient.”