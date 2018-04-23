NFL mock draft roundup: Who experts are saying the Patriots will pick

A database of mock drafts from around the NFL, and who the experts have the Patriots picking.

UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. –AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By
10:15 AM

The Patriots possess an array of early draft picks in the 2018 NFL draft. What direction Bill Belichick will take remains characteristically mysterious. The draft starts on Thursday, April 26 (9 p.m. EST). Until then, fans will have only the speculation of mock drafts to satiate their thirst for which college star will end up  in New England.

With that in mind, here’s a list of NFL mock drafts, and a look at who the experts think the Patriots will take.

April 23, 2018: Sports Illustrated’s Peter King: Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans 23rd overall, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 31st overall.

Advertisement

April 23, 2018: SB Nation’s Dan Kadar: Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore 23rd overall, Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams 31st overall.

April 22, 2018: CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph 31st overall.

April 20, 2018: ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper: Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander 23rd overall, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 31st overall

April 20, 2018: NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry: Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 23rd overall.

April 20, 2018: Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna: Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph 23rd overall, UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 31st overall.

April 19, 2018: CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander 31st overall.

April 18, 2018: CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Florida State safety Derwin James 23rd overall, UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 32nd overall.

April 18, 2018: Yahoo Sports’ Jason Owens: Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 23rd overall, UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 31st overall.

April 17, 2018: Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert 31st overall.

April 17, 2018: The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey 23rd overall, Stanford safety Justin Reid 31st overall.

April 16, 2018: USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey 23rd overall, LSU running back Derrius Guice.

Advertisement

April 12, 2018: NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 31st overall.

April 10, 2018: NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew: Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 23rd overall, UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 31st overall.

April 10, 2018: ESPN’s Todd McShay:Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey 23rd overall, Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson 31st overall.

April 10, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 23rd overall, Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 31st overall.

April 5, 2018: NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: Boston College EDGE Harold Landry 23rd overall.

April 4, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller or Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey 23rd overall, and Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes or Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison 31st overall.

April 3, 2018: NFL.com’s Charley Casserly: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson 31st overall.

March 28, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 31st overall.

March 26, 2018: Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 31st overall.

Feb. 27, 2018: Bleacher Report’s Justis Mosqueda: Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph 31st overall.

Feb. 27, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper: LSU cornerback Donte Jackson 31st overall.

Feb. 6, 2018: ESPN’s Todd McShay: North Carolina cornerback M.J. Stewart 31st overall.

Jan. 29, 2018: SB Nation’s Dan Kadar: Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 31st overall

Jan. 18, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Southern California defensive end Rasheem Green 32nd overall.

Dec. 27, 2017: CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: Virginia safety Quin Blanding 31st overall.

Dec. 13, 2017: ESPN’s Todd McShay: TCU EDGE Ben Banogu, 29th overall.

Advertisement

Nov. 8, 2017: Draftwire’s Luke Easterling: Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver 29th overall.

Nov. 7, 2017: Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans 30th overall.

Oct. 4, 2017: CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 21st overall.

Aug. 30, 2017: Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke: Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson 32nd overall.

Aug. 1, 2017: CBS Sports’ R.J. White: Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis 32nd overall.

June 5, 2017: CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk 32nd overall.

May 4, 2017: ESPN’s Todd McShay: Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne 32nd overall.

May 2, 2017: Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke: Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson 32nd overall.

May 1, 2017: Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: Boston College EDGE Harold Landry 32nd overall.

April 29, 2017: SB Nation’s Dan Kadar: Pittsburgh safety Jordan Whitehead 32nd overall.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo can't score a table after scoring the winning basket against Celtics April 23, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Lamar Jackson Louisville
Patriots
Quarterback prospect leaves Patriots 'intrigued and impressed' April 23, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Jay Feely daughter prom photo
NFL
Jay Feely says prom photo with gun and his daughter was a 'joke' April 23, 2018 | 7:38 AM
Andrea Barone, an openly gay referee in the ECHL, two levels below the NHL, in the locker room at the Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto, Sept. 13, 2017.
NHL
A gay referee tries to find his place in hockey April 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price works against the Athletics during the first inning on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox suffer back-to-back losses for first time this season April 22, 2018 | 7:12 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' near comeback against the Bucks in Game 4 April 22, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Brandon Belt, right, reacts after hitting a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.
MLB
Brandon Belt's 21-pitch plate appearance most since at least 1988 April 22, 2018 | 5:25 PM
Rick Porcello Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Blue Jays series April 22, 2018 | 4:01 PM
Jaylen Brown shoots during the second half of Game 4 in the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 104-102.
Celtics
Celtics rally against Bucks but come up short in final seconds April 22, 2018 | 3:53 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart could be cleared for game action as soon as Tuesday April 22, 2018 | 12:31 PM
Alex Cora Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Was Sean Manaea’s no-hitter against the Red Sox legit? April 22, 2018 | 10:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Bruins
Why the Bruins couldn't close it out against the Maple Leafs in Game 5 April 22, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about Tuukka Rask getting pulled April 22, 2018 | 9:30 AM
The Bruins couldn't close out their first round series with the Maple Leafs in Game 5.
Bruins
5 things we learned from the Bruins' Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs April 22, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand in 2013 Game 7 comeback vs. Maple Leafs
Bruins
Leafs fans were nervous about a repeat of 2013 meltdown April 22, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Sean Manaea Oakland Athletics
Red Sox
A's lefty pitches no-hitter against streaking Red Sox April 21, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Goalies Tuukka Rask (left) and Anton Khudobin sit on the bench late in the third period after Khudobin was pulled for a sixth player. Rask was yanked out of the game after Toronto scored four goals on him.
Bruins
Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-3, avoid elimination in Game 5 April 21, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Ben Prada and the River Hawks won Saturday despite not getting a single hit.
College Sports
UMass Lowell baseball earns win despite getting no-hit April 21, 2018 | 10:29 PM
Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) battles Toronto Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak (42) along the boards during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Saturday.
Bruins
The Maple Leafs ran out of room in the penalty box April 21, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Kevin Garnett Thon Maker
NBA
Why Kevin Garnett is relevant in the emergence of Thon Maker April 21, 2018 | 10:01 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Goaltender Tuukka Rask pulled in second period April 21, 2018 | 10:00 PM
The New England Revolution and Columbus Crew tied, 2-2, on Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution, Crew split 1st-half goals for 2-2 draw April 21, 2018 | 9:59 PM
Gleyber Torres
MLB
Yankees call up top prospect Gleyber Torres April 21, 2018 | 9:20 PM
Xander Bogaerts watches his grand slam during the second inning against the Rays at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts scheduled for return April 21, 2018 | 9:01 PM
The NBA fined both Markieff (left) and Marcus Morris on Saturday.
Celtics
NBA fines Morris twins on the same day April 21, 2018 | 8:58 PM
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis celebrates with guard Rajon Rondo (9) after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in New Orleans on Saturday. The Pelicans won, 131-123, to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
NBA
Rajon Rondo racks up 16 assists in Game 4 as Pelicans sweep Blazers April 21, 2018 | 8:28 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) hugs defenseman Anton Stralman (6) after his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NHL
Kucherov, Lightning beat Devils 3-1, end first-round series April 21, 2018 | 8:03 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins - Game Five
Bruins
Live updates from Game 5 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series April 21, 2018 | 7:16 PM
In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches in the second half of a game against the Nuggets. The NBA is paying tribute to the wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Erin Popovich died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 67, the team said. Her death came after a long illness, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
NBA
Gregg Popovich won't coach Spurs in Game 4 against Warriors April 21, 2018 | 4:36 PM
In this March 2, 2018 file photo, White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar warms up in the bullpen during the sixth inning of the team's spring training game against the Dodgers. Farquhar was taken to a hospital after he passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning of Chicago's 10-0 loss Friday, April 20, creating a scary scene as he was helped by medical professionals and the rest of the White Sox.
MLB
White Sox reliever suffers brain hemorrhage during game April 21, 2018 | 4:15 PM