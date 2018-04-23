The Patriots possess an array of early draft picks in the 2018 NFL draft. What direction Bill Belichick will take remains characteristically mysterious. The draft starts on Thursday, April 26 (9 p.m. EST). Until then, fans will have only the speculation of mock drafts to satiate their thirst for which college star will end up in New England.

With that in mind, here’s a list of NFL mock drafts, and a look at who the experts think the Patriots will take.

April 23, 2018: Sports Illustrated’s Peter King: Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans 23rd overall, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 31st overall.

April 23, 2018: SB Nation’s Dan Kadar: Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore 23rd overall, Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams 31st overall.

April 22, 2018: CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph 31st overall.

April 20, 2018: ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper: Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander 23rd overall, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 31st overall

April 20, 2018: NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry: Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 23rd overall.

April 20, 2018: Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna: Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph 23rd overall, UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 31st overall.

April 19, 2018: CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander 31st overall.

April 18, 2018: CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Florida State safety Derwin James 23rd overall, UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 32nd overall.

April 18, 2018: Yahoo Sports’ Jason Owens: Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 23rd overall, UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 31st overall.

April 17, 2018: Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert 31st overall.

April 17, 2018: The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey 23rd overall, Stanford safety Justin Reid 31st overall.

April 16, 2018: USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey 23rd overall, LSU running back Derrius Guice.

April 12, 2018: NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 31st overall.

April 10, 2018: NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew: Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 23rd overall, UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 31st overall.

April 10, 2018: ESPN’s Todd McShay:Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey 23rd overall, Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson 31st overall.

April 10, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 23rd overall, Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 31st overall.

April 5, 2018: NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: Boston College EDGE Harold Landry 23rd overall.

April 4, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller or Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey 23rd overall, and Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes or Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison 31st overall.

April 3, 2018: NFL.com’s Charley Casserly: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 23rd overall, Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson 31st overall.

March 28, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 31st overall.

March 26, 2018: Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller 31st overall.

Feb. 27, 2018: Bleacher Report’s Justis Mosqueda: Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph 31st overall.

Feb. 27, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper: LSU cornerback Donte Jackson 31st overall.

Feb. 6, 2018: ESPN’s Todd McShay: North Carolina cornerback M.J. Stewart 31st overall.

Jan. 29, 2018: SB Nation’s Dan Kadar: Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes 31st overall

Jan. 18, 2018: ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Southern California defensive end Rasheem Green 32nd overall.

Dec. 27, 2017: CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: Virginia safety Quin Blanding 31st overall.

Dec. 13, 2017: ESPN’s Todd McShay: TCU EDGE Ben Banogu, 29th overall.

Nov. 8, 2017: Draftwire’s Luke Easterling: Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver 29th overall.

Nov. 7, 2017: Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans 30th overall.

Oct. 4, 2017: CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 21st overall.

Aug. 30, 2017: Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke: Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson 32nd overall.

Aug. 1, 2017: CBS Sports’ R.J. White: Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis 32nd overall.

June 5, 2017: CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk 32nd overall.

May 4, 2017: ESPN’s Todd McShay: Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne 32nd overall.

May 2, 2017: Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke: Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson 32nd overall.

May 1, 2017: Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: Boston College EDGE Harold Landry 32nd overall.

April 29, 2017: SB Nation’s Dan Kadar: Pittsburgh safety Jordan Whitehead 32nd overall.