Rob Gronkowski announces he is playing in 2018

Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski stretches during practice. –Barry Chin/Globe staff
By
6:49 PM

After reportedly contemplating retirement, Rob Gronkowski has decided he will return to not only football but also the New England Patriots for the upcoming NFL season.

“I met with coach today and informed him I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday evening. “I have been working out, staying in shape and feel great. Looking forward to another championship run.”

Following the announcement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported both Gronkowski and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, met with coach Bill Belichick. According to Schefter, Rosenhaus said the tight end is “committed.”

Gronkowski’s status was uncertain since the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII in February. The 28-year-old reportedly did not enjoy himself last season and has not yet attended the team’s voluntary offseason workouts for the upcoming year.

