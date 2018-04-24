On Thursday night, the next generation of NFL stars will gather in AT&T Stadium. For the teams, sending the right name on a card to the podium brings them one step closer to a championship. For the athletes, hearing their names called means untold riches. And for Jerry Jones, the draft serves as another opportunity to bring ‘a tremendous spectacle‘ to Arlington, Texas.

The spectacle continues in Tampa Bay, where a parrot will deliver the Buccaneers’ pick to the pirate ship in Raymond James Stadium. New England has elected for a fowl-free approach. The team will hold a draft party at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, and announce their picks Saturday from the Hall at Patriot Place.

Advertisement

The Patriots hold eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including two first-round selections. The departures of Nate Solder and Malcolm Butler leave holes on New England’s roster than Bill Belichick will likely seek to fill over the course of the three-day draft.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft:

How to watch and stream

Round 1: 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN and the NFL Network (simulcast on Fox)

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN2 (simulcast on ABC) and the NFL Network

Rounds 4-7: 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN (simulcast on ABC) and the NFL Network

Livestream on NFL.com, ESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, or the NFL Mobile app.

What picks do the Patriots have?

Round 1 (23), Round 1 (31), Round 2 (43), Round 2 (63), Round 3 (95), Round 6 (198), Round 6 (210), Round 7 (219)

What are the Patriots’ needs?

OL, LB, CB, DE, QB

Who the Patriots have lost

CB Malcolm Butler (Titans), LT Nate Solder (Giants), WR Danny Amendola (Dolphins), RB Dion Lewis (Titans), WR Brandin Cooks (Rams), TE Martellus Bennett, LB Shea McClellin, Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco)

Who the Patriots have added

WR-KR Cordarrelle Patterson, CB Jason McCourty, DT Danny Shelton, DE Adrian Clayborn, RB Jeremy Hill, OL Luke Bowanko, TE Troy Niklas, WR Jordan Matthews, OL Matt Tobin

Who have the Patriots drafted recently?

2017

The Patriots turned their first-round pick into Brandin Cooks, then traded Cooks to the Rams for the 23rd pick in this year’s draft. Their third-round picks, OLB Derek Rivers and T Antonio Garcia, both missed the entire season with injuries. Fourth round pick Deatrich Wise, a defensive end, made five sacks during the regular season and two in the playoffs.

Advertisement

2016

The Patriots drafted CB Cyrus Jones, G Joe Thuney, QB Jacoby Brissett, WR Malcolm Mitchell, LB Elandon Roberts, and G Ted Karras, among others. Aside from Brissett, who was traded to the Colts in exchange for WR Phillip Dorsett, the named selections are still on the roster.

2015

Malcom Brown, the team’s first-round pick, started every game for the Patriots in his first two seasons in the league. In the same draft, New England also picked up DB Jordan Richards, LB Geneo Grissom, DL Trey Flowers, OL Shaq Mason, and LS Joe Cardona.

2014

New England released first-round pick DT Dominique Easley after 2016. In the second round, the Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo, of course, no longer plies his trade in Foxborough, but fourth-round pick RB James White does.

2013

The Patriots traded their second round pick, LB Jamie Collins, to the Browns for a compensatory third-round pick. S Duron Harmon is the only player from the 2013 Draft still on the team.

Here’s the order of picks for the first-round

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets from Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

23. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Advertisement

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles