Jarvis Green recalls Bill Belichick’s blunt post-draft advice

"That was my first impression, our first time talking."

Patriots defensive lineman Jarvis Green (97,left), has Colts' quarterback Peyton Manning .
Patriots defensive lineman Jarvis Green sacks Colts' quarterback Peyton Manning in 2004. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
11:46 AM

When Jarvis Green looks back on his time with the Patriots, he thinks not only of the two Super Bowl wins, but of the important lessons he learned from Bill Belichick.

Now a business owner in his post-football career, Green believes the rugged environment he worked in with the Patriots helped make him a more resilient entrepreneur.

“Thank God I went to New England, because it’s done so much for me in my life,” Green explained. “With Coach Belichick, you would get constructive criticism basically every day. And then it’s just about how you can deal with it. If you can deal with it, then it makes you better on and off the field. That was the biggest thing for the Patriots.”

Advertisement

“Coming from the Patriots, I remember we’d be down 14 or 21 points, we never felt like we were going to lose the game. We felt like we always had a chance. And I thought about it the same way with business. I always have a chance to be successful some way somehow.”

Three years into starting his own wholesale shrimp company, Oceans 97, Green’s belief is starting to pay off. The Louisiana-based company is beginning to establish itself as an affordable frozen shrimp option in grocery stores on the east coast, including New England.

It could all have been very different for the 39-year-old former defensive lineman. When he was coming out of LSU in 2002, Green recalls playing in the NFL wasn’t as much of a focus as it is for many college football players.

“I’ll be honest, when I grew up, my goal was never to say I’d played professional football,” Green explained. “My goal was to go to college, get a degree and do something. That’s what my mom and dad taught me.”

As he prepared himself for evaluations by NFL scouts, Green’s academic priority might have affected how teams perceived him.

“I went to the combine, ran terrible, worked out terrible, everything I did was terrible,” Green remembered. “But that same year, I walked across the stage and got my degree in industrial engineering. I took my last test in industrial facility down in Baton Rouge. I had been working out in Dallas for the pre-draft, but stopped that to go and finish exams. So my combine was terrible. I just said wherever I go, I’m going to go. I said whoever gives me a shot, I’m going to work my ass off.”

Advertisement

“I went with the 126th pick. The Patriots drafted me, which was kind of a blindside pick by them from my standpoint. I remember it was the second day of the draft. I talked to Scott Pioli first, and he congratulated me and told me he was putting Belichick on. I got on the phone with Coach Belichick and asked him, ‘Coach, where exactly is New England?’ And he was like, ‘What do you mean?’ I told him, ‘I have no idea. I know it’s a region, but where is the facility.’ He said, ‘Foxborough.’ I was thinking where the heck is Foxborough?”

What Belichick said to him next would set the tone for Green’s experience in New England.

“Belichick talks to me and says, ‘Look, congratulations. Welcome to the Patriots. You’re a rookie. You don’t know anything. You haven’t done anything. If someone asks you what you want to do, just to give you [an idea], just say you want to make the team, help the team as much as you can. See you at mini-camp.’ That was it! That was my first impression, our first time talking.”

Green would go on to establish himself as a valuable member of the Patriots’ back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 2003 and 2004. His finest hour on the football field with New England came in the AFC Championship Game against the Colts in 2004. Green totaled 2.5 sacks against Peyton Manning, helping the Patriots halt the how-powered Indianapolis offense, 24-14.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft 2018
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Yawkey Way
Red Sox
Yawkey Way is officially reverting to Jersey Street April 26, 2018 | 10:48 AM
NFL
NFL finds no evidence of inappropriate questions to running back Derrius Guice April 26, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he's feeling 'super, super pliable' April 26, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Kolton Miller
Patriots
Here are some of the prospects the Patriots have met with April 26, 2018 | 8:34 AM
The Bruins salute the crowd at the end of Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs April 26, 2018 | 6:42 AM
Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara, Matt Grzelcyk
Bruins
Tuukka Rask stood tall, out-dueled Frederick Andersen in the third period April 26, 2018 | 6:33 AM
Cedi Osman, LeBron James
NBA
Pacers believe LeBron James goaltended on block in final seconds April 26, 2018 | 12:18 AM
Hawks Budenholzer Basketball
NBA
Mike Budenholzer out as coach of Atlanta Hawks April 25, 2018 | 11:36 PM
Red Sox Blue Jays Baseball
Red Sox
Betts hits 2 HRs to power Red Sox to 4-3 win over Blue Jays April 25, 2018 | 10:37 PM
Torey Krug
Bruins
Bruins score four goals in the third period, top Maple Leafs 7-4 in Game 7 April 25, 2018 | 10:31 PM
UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
The player most mock drafts predict the Patriots will select April 25, 2018 | 8:28 PM
Torey Krug
Bruins
Live updates from Game 7 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series April 25, 2018 | 6:49 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What time will the Patriots make their first-round NFL Draft picks? April 25, 2018 | 6:23 PM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Bruins
What Boston sports radio is saying about Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7 April 25, 2018 | 6:12 PM
NFL
Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell chatty and chummy at draft event April 25, 2018 | 5:26 PM
Caster Semenya
Olympics
Track’s new gender rules could exclude some female athletes April 25, 2018 | 5:22 PM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Eric Bledsoe, Bucks say point guard's left hand is fine April 25, 2018 | 5:20 PM
Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
What to watch for in Game 6 of the Celtics-Bucks series April 25, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Robert Kraft Roger Goodell
NFL
What was said during the confidential NFL meeting to discuss national anthem protests April 25, 2018 | 1:07 PM
Ryan Donato Boston Bruins
Bruins
Here's the Bruins' lineup for Game 7 against Toronto April 25, 2018 | 11:12 AM
College Corruption Basketball
College Sports
What you need to know about the proposal to end one-and-done in college basketball April 25, 2018 | 11:11 AM
Marcus Smart Al Horford Celtics playoffs
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' critical Game 5 win against the Bucks April 25, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
Chad Finn: Sometimes, the old ways are the best for the Celtics April 25, 2018 | 9:42 AM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
Theo Epstein says David Ortiz requested a trade from Red Sox in 2003 April 25, 2018 | 9:08 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
What Marcus Smart had to say about his long-awaited return to the floor — literally April 25, 2018 | 7:45 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
Eric Bledsoe and the Bucks were not impressed by blown call late in Game 5: 'Point blank' April 25, 2018 | 6:54 AM
NBA
76ers host Meek Mill before eliminating Heat in Game 5 April 24, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox lose third-straight game on Granderson's walk-off homer in 10th April 24, 2018 | 10:22 PM
Boston, MA: 4-24-18: The Celticsw Marcus Smart, after winning a loose ball battle makes a nice pass from the floor to teammate Al Horford, who took the ball and scored on a drive to give Boston a 86-79 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for Game Five of their NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Horford, Smart lift Celtics over Bucks 92-87 for 3-2 series lead April 24, 2018 | 10:13 PM
Ryan Donato, Danton Heinen
Bruins
Will Ryan Donato play for the Bruins in Game 7? Bruce Cassidy won't say. April 24, 2018 | 7:49 PM