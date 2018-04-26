Morning sports update: Rob Gronkowski says he’s feeling ‘super, super pliable’

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after Super Bowl 52. –Chris O'Meara / AP
The Bruins scored four goals in the third period of Game 7 to beat the Maple Leafs 7-4 and move on to Round 2 against the Lightning. Mookie Betts hit two home runs for the Red Sox in Toronto as they snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Rob Gronkowski says he’s feeling ‘super, super pliable’

The reported friction between Rob Gronkowski did not result in the tight end’s retirement or a stunning trade, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to evaporate, either.

In a video posted by Uninterrupted on Wednesday, the Patriots’ star addressed the uncertainty that surrounded his future plans and the hoopla that followed. Gronkowski said that he took some time after Super Bowl LII to see how his body recovered, but now feels ready for another championship run.

“Last two months have been wild,” Gronkowski said. “There’s been fake news left and right, no doubt about that. There’s been some real news but I would say way more fake news. The last two months have been a grind. Just seeing where I’ve been at, you know, after the season.”

He said he’s feeling better than ever after two months spent “doing different types of treatments.” Although he didn’t specify which treatments, in the past Gronkowski has worked with Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s trainer, at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. Pliability is a central tenet of the TB12 philosophy.

“It’s the best I’ve ever felt right now. Feeling great,” he said. “I’ve been working out hard. I feel super, super pliable. Man, it’s huge. It’s a difference maker.”

During the 2017 season, Bill Belichick reportedly reduced Guerrero’s access to the Patriots. Players could still visit him for treatment, but they’d have to do so at his office in Patriots Place. Gronkowski was one of the Patriots who continued to work with the trainer. This weekend, the tight end will take the TB12 method even further from Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski said he’s bringing his workout gear to the Bahamas, where he’s filming Shark Week.

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs: On Wednesday night, the Bruins overcame a second period that ranks up there with their worst of the season, hosted a two-goal coming out party for Jake DeBrusk, and received seven combined points from the first line. (Boston.com)

6 quarterbacks the Patriots could draft to back up Tom Brady: The Patriots are in need of a backup quarterback for the upcoming season and a successor to Tom Brady in the near future. There a several prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft that appear to fit the bill. With eight picks, New England has the resources to stay put and select a passer or move up to chase one of the bold-faced names at the top of the first round. (Boston.com)

Tuukka Rask stood tall, out-dueled Frederick Andersen in the third period: The goaltenders entered the third period of Game 7 on nearly opposite trajectories, with Andersen looking likely to come out on top for the third game in a row. But after the Bruins put four goals past the Maple Leafs backstop, Rask is the one moving on. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

