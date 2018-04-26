Which prospects have the Patriots met with prior to the 2018 NFL Draft?

Round 1 of the draft starts Thursday.

Kolton Miller
Kolton Miller runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. –AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By
Boston.com Staff
8:34 AM

Here are some of the college prospects the Patriots reportedly met with during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Pro Days, private workouts, and top 30 draft visits:

Cornerback

Keion Crossen, Western Carolina

Duke Dawson, Florida

Tyrin Holloway, Western Illinois

Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

Tremon Smith, Central Arkansas

Defensive tackle

P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State

Quarterback

Luke Falk, Washington State

Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

Alex McGough, Florida International

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Mike White, Western Kentucky 

Wide receiver

Braxton Berrios, Miami

DJ Moore, Maryland

Calvin Ridley, Alabama

Courtland Sutton, Southern Methodist

James Washington, Oklahoma State

Dorance Armstrong, Kansas

Josh Sweat, Florida State

Linebackers

Rashaan Evans, Alabama

Christian Sam, Arizona State

Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

Punters/Kickers

Ryan Anderson, Rutgers

Running backs

Derrius Guice, Louisiana State

Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

Ronald Jones, USC

Safety

Justin Reid, Stanford

