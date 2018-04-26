Which prospects have the Patriots met with prior to the 2018 NFL Draft?
Round 1 of the draft starts Thursday.
Here are some of the college prospects the Patriots reportedly met with during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Pro Days, private workouts, and top 30 draft visits:
Cornerback
Keion Crossen, Western Carolina
Duke Dawson, Florida
Tyrin Holloway, Western Illinois
Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
Tremon Smith, Central Arkansas
Defensive tackle
P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State
Quarterback
Luke Falk, Washington State
Lamar Jackson, Louisville
Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
Alex McGough, Florida International
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Mike White, Western Kentucky
Wide receiver
Braxton Berrios, Miami
DJ Moore, Maryland
Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Courtland Sutton, Southern Methodist
James Washington, Oklahoma State
Tight ends
Dalton Schultz, Stanford
Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss
Offensive tackle
Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
Kolton Miller, UCLA
Connor Williams, Texas
Defensive ends
Dorance Armstrong, Kansas
Josh Sweat, Florida State
Linebackers
Rashaan Evans, Alabama
Christian Sam, Arizona State
Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
Punters/Kickers
Ryan Anderson, Rutgers
Running backs
Derrius Guice, Louisiana State
Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
Ronald Jones, USC
Safety
Justin Reid, Stanford