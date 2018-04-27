Patriots likely to turn focus to defense on Day 2 of draft

Bill Belichick
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith run a drill during Georgia Pro Day. –Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP
AP,
4:34 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Day 2 of the NFL draft is expected to be all about the defensive side of the ball for the New England Patriots.

New England has multiple holes that still need to be addressed after it used its two first-round picks on offense. The Patriots got a possible replacement for left tackle Nick Solder by selecting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at No. 23. They then added some depth at running back by picking up another Bulldogs product in Sony Michel.

The Patriots have three picks on Day 2, with two picks in the second round and one in the third. They are likely to use at them to plug holes at linebacker, defensive end and cornerback.

It’s also possible they could use one of their second-round picks to get a young quarterback to develop behind 40-year-old Tom Brady.

 

