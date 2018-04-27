At the NFL Draft, the Patriots selected two Georgia Bulldogs, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and running back Sony Michel. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Celtics 97-86 to force a Game 7. J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer for the Red Sox, who beat the Blue Jays 5-4 in Toronto.

Patriots reportedly tried to trade up in the draft

Before the Patriots bolstered their offensive line with the 23rd selection, Isaiah Wynn, they reportedly tried to move up to take Arkansas’ Frank Ragnow. The 6-foot-5, 312 pound center disappeared off the board when the Detroit Lions drafted him with the 20th overall pick.

According to the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett, “Both the Cincinnati Bengals, who picked 21st, and the New England Patriots, who picked 23rd, had Ragnow as a top target, and the Patriots tried to move up in front of the Lions to get their man.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported earlier on Thursday that the Patriots had been “all over” Ragnow during the build-up to the draft, with former head coach Bret Bielema, who’s now working for New England, leading the way. The lineman did not allow a single sack in his Razorbacks career.

The Patriots didn’t get Ragnow, but, in Wynn, they did pick up another top SEC talent to protect Tom Brady.

Last year, the Patriots wanted G/C Dan Feeney before the Chargers took him. This year, they tried to trade up for C/G Frank Ragnow before taking T/G Isaiah Wynn. Perhaps the Pats want to improve the interior of their offensive line more than we thought — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 27, 2018

7 things to know about Sony Michel, the Patriots’ newest running back: Michel, the 31st overall pick, averaged 7.9 yards per carry in his final season at Georgia. Before Athens, he played at the American Heritage School in Florida. The team’s mascot? The Patriots. (Boston.com)

7 things to know about Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots’ newest offensive lineman: With their first pick, the 23rd overall selection, New England drafted a 6-foot-3 313 pound lineman. Wynn’s high school coach says the first-team All-SEC guard is “two different people. He’s an animal on the field, but off the field he’s got a big smile. He likes to dress immaculately.” (Boston.com)

The NHL reportedly asked the Bruins to tell Brad Marchand to quit licking people: NHL officials reportedly called the Bruins this month to say, ” We’d prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people.” The call came after Marchand appeared to lick Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov during Game 1 of the first round series. (Boston.com)

