Patriots trade back twice in second round of 2018 NFL Draft

Bill Belichick and former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia confer on the sidelines. –Stan Grossfield/Globe Staff
April 27, 2018

FOXBOROUGH “Who did the Patriots get for Jimmy Garoppolo?” will forever be a trick question.

The Patriots traded the pick they acquired from San Francisco for their former backup quarterback Friday night, flipping the 43rd overall selection to the Lions in exchange for the 51st pick and a fourth-round pick (117th overall).

After dropping down eight slots, New England traded down again, sending No. 51 to Chicago in exchange for 2019 second-rounder and another fourth-rounder this year (105th overall).

At this moment, the Patriots still have a second-round pick, No. 63 overall.

It was the second and third trades of the day for the Patriots, who acquired offensive tackle Trent Brown and a fifth-rounder (143 overall) from the 49ers in exchange for a third-rounder (95th overall).

The Patriots entered the draft without fourth- or fifth-round selections but the three deals allowed them to get back into the middle rounds, where they have traditionally found value in the Bill Belichick era.

