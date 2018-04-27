Patriots trade for offensive lineman Trent Brown

The morning after they drafted an offensive lineman in the first round, the Patriots added more protection for Tom Brady by trading for tackle Trent Brown with the 49ers.

The Patriots gave up the No. 95 overall pick — the 31st pick of the third round — but also got back the No. 6 pick in the fifth round, No. 143 overall, from San Francisco along with Brown.

At 6 feet 8 inches and 355 pounds, Brown fits the physical prototype the Patriots tend to go for at tackle. One of the main questions after they drafted Georgia lineman Isaiah Wynn was where he would end up playing. Wynn most recently played tackle in college, but also played guard, and at 6-3 is small for a tackle.