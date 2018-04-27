What was Tom Brady up to at UCLA?

The 40-year-old quarterback appears intent on staying in game shape.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Tom Brady warms up before Super Bowl 52. –Matt Slocum / AP
If you needed any more convincing that Tom Brady is coming back this season, take a look at what he was up to Friday.

As the New England Patriots prepared for the second day of the NFL Draft, their quarterback was getting in some reps out on the West Coast. Having recently returned from an overseas trip, Brady was spotted working out at UCLA’s Wasserman Football Center.

A spokesman for the UCLA athletics department said Friday afternoon that Brady was “just training.” UCLA’s football team concluded its spring practices last weekend, so the 40-year-old was simply taking advantage of the open field for some independent workouts, according to the school.

That said, he did appear to meet with a few UCLA players, including freshman quarterback Austin Burton, a Newton native and son of local WBZ sportscaster Steve Burton.

“I’m hoping Austin Burton will learn a thing or two from The G.O.A.T.,” the elder Burton tweeted Friday.

Who needs to attend voluntary workouts in New England when you can hold your own in sunny California?

