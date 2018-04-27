Watch Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick welcome the newest Patriots

The Patriots gave fans an inside look at important moments after they made their two first round selections, sharing a video of coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft making their first phone calls to the newest Patriots.

First up was offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, with Belichick doing the honors of welcoming the first of two Georgia Bulldogs drafted by the Patriots Thursday night.

“Hey Isaiah, it’s coach Belichick. How are you doing? Congratulations, we’re going to make you a New England Patriot.’’

Kraft got on the horn next.

“Isaiah, congratulations,’’ said Kraft. “We’re excited that you’re joining us. You’re named after a great prophet, so we’ve got big expectations for you.’’

Advertisement

Next up was running back Sony Michel. Belichick pointed out that Michel will join Wynn, center David Andrews, and wide receiver Malcom Mitchell as Georgia alums on the New England roster.

“Hey Sony, coach Belichick here. How are you doing?

“I’m doing great, I’m doing great. We’re about to make you a New England Patriot, so congratulations. We’ve got a couple of Bulldogs up here with David Andrews and all that and all you guys.’’

Kraft also followed up with Michel.

“They told me how productive you were in the playoff games against Oklahoma and Alabama, so this is a dream come true.

“I’ll let you enjoy it with your family. I look forward to meeting you in person.’’