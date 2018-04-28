Here’s how many picks the Patriots have (for now) in the 2019 NFL Draft

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick watches players run drills during Ohio State's Pro Day. –Jay LaPrete / AP
By
7:00 PM

FOXBOROUGH — Because of multiple trades down in this year’s NFL Draft, the Patriots are looking like one of the major players in the 2019 draft.

They will have their own pick in the first round, two picks in the second round (theirs and the Bears’) and as many as three picks in the third round. Those third-rounders include the Lions’ pick and two projected compensatory picks at the end of the round because of the departures of Nate Solder and Malcolm Butler in free agency.

The Patriots traded the No. 51 pick to the Bears for Chicago’s 2019 second-rounder and pick No. 105 this year. No. 105 turned into No. 114 and No. 178 via trade with the Browns, and No. 114 became the Lions’ 2019 third-rounder.

Advertisement

In addition to all that in the first three rounds, the Patriots also would have one pick in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, including a projected compensatory sixth-round pick for Dion Lewis. They could have three seventh-round picks as well, their own, Philadelphia’s after a late trade on Saturday, and a compensatory pick for Cameron Fleming, though the compensatory pick formula does include a cap for what any team can receive from it and New England might not get every projected extra selection.

In summation, here it is in list form:

■ First round

■ Second round

■ Second round (from CHI)

■ Third round (from DET)

■ Third (compensatory*)

■ Third (compensatory*)

■ Fourth round

■ Fifth round

■ Sixth round (compensatory*)

■ Seventh round

■ Seventh round (from PHI)

■ Seventh round (compensatory*)

*projected

That’s a lot of capital. The question, of course, is why they seem to feel that it’s more valuable next year than this year.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal during the third period Saturday. The Bruins went on to beat the Lightning, 6-2, in Game 1.
Bruins
Rick Nash and Patrice Bergeron fuel Bruins past Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 April 28, 2018 | 6:40 PM
The Oakland Raiders traded up in the fifth round on Saturday to take Maurice Hurst, who fell from a projected first-round pick to off some draft boards due to concerns from a heart condition that got him sent home from the combine.
Patriots
Xaverian’s Maurice Hurst selected by Raiders in fifth round April 28, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) tries to show the officials his broken skate blade after a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Bruins
Why play wasn't stopped for Tuukka Rask's skate April 28, 2018 | 5:43 PM
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Anton Stralman, Rick Nash
Bruins
Live updates from Game 1 of the Bruins-Lightning series April 28, 2018 | 3:01 PM
Ja'Whaun Bentley Purdue
Patriots
Patriots select Ja’Whaun Bentley in fifth round of 2018 NFL Draft April 28, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Shaquem Griffin NFL Draft
NFL
Seahawks select one-handed linebacker Shaquem Griffin April 28, 2018 | 2:14 PM
NFL
Browns select troubled Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway in 2018 NFL Draft April 28, 2018 | 1:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots open final day of NFL Draft by trading down — twice April 28, 2018 | 9:54 AM
Pyrotechnics are fired off the top of AT&T Stadium at the end of the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
NFL
Who are the best available prospects on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft? April 28, 2018 | 5:21 AM
MLB
Shohei Ohtani sprains ankle, day to day with next start on Tuesday April 28, 2018 | 2:52 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots have 5 picks on Day 3 of NFL draft April 28, 2018 | 2:11 AM
North squad cornerback Duke Dawson of Florida in action during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Patriots
Meet Duke Dawson, the Patriots’ newest defensive back April 27, 2018 | 11:33 PM
Andrew Benintendi, Wilson Ramos
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Rays 4-3 at Fenway April 27, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Former player Vince Young walks off the stage after announcing Boston College's Harold Landry as the Tennessee Titans' pick during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
NFL
The Titans draft Boston College linebacker Harold Landry April 27, 2018 | 8:04 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
Patriots trade back twice in second round of 2018 NFL Draft April 27, 2018 | 7:56 PM
Serena Williams
Tennis
'I’m an athlete. He’s a business guy. I’m black. He’s white.' April 27, 2018 | 7:04 PM
Bruins
What the Bruins and Lightning had to say about their upcoming series April 27, 2018 | 6:55 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins
Bruins
NHL, Marchand deny reports he was asked to stop licking people April 27, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Jason Witten
NFL
Jason Witten is reportedly retiring from football for 'MNF' April 27, 2018 | 5:48 PM
TB12
Patriots
What was Tom Brady up to at UCLA? April 27, 2018 | 5:41 PM
Brock Crouch
Sports News
'That is incredibly rare you have this success story' April 27, 2018 | 4:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, second from right, restrains guard Rajon Rondo (9) after being called for a technical foul during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in New Orleans, Saturday, April 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
NBA
Rajon Rondo says he hates his playoff nickname April 27, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Red Sox activate Xander Bogaerts, place Brock Holt on 10-day DL April 27, 2018 | 4:00 PM
The Bergeron-Stamkos matchup are just one of a few things to watch in the Bruins-Lightning series.
Bruins
5 things the Bruins must do to beat the Lightning April 27, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy on Brad Marchand: 'I bought him some Mentos and told him to have at it' April 27, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Isaiah Wynn
Patriots
Watch Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick welcome the newest Patriots April 27, 2018 | 1:38 PM
Trent Brown
Patriots
Patriots trade for 49ers offensive lineman April 27, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Redskins Traffic Stop Football
NFL
Virginia police won't release video of Redskins player stop April 27, 2018 | 12:29 PM
2018 NFL Draft
Patriots
Unpredictability makes the NFL Draft endlessly entertaining TV April 27, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
What to watch for in Game 7 of the Celtics-Bucks series April 27, 2018 | 11:39 AM